Updates on New Albany Food Pantry and Community Garden

The New Albany Food Pantry’s mission has always been to eliminate food insecurity within the New Albany-Plain Local School District, but in 2021, the pantry is more essential than ever for those who are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schedule a visit and check the pantry hours of operation at www.newalbanypantry.org and check the updated 2021 hours online.

Top 10 most needed items at New Albany Food Pantry

Pasta sauce (plastic jars)

P.A.N. corn meal

Canned salmon

Dry black beans

Dry pinto beans

Canned mixed vegetables

Applesauce (plastic jars)

Microwave popcorn

Paper towels

Laundry detergent

Updates on New Albany Farmers Market

The annual indoor farmers market was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the drive-up market is still held on select dates in the back parking lot of the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany. The next market days are March 14 and 28. The following essential vendors will be at the market:

Twin Oaks, www.twinoakfarmsbeef.com

New Albany Organics, www.app.barn2door.com

McCarty Taste of Eden, www.mccartystasteofeden.com

Jorgensen Farms, www.jorgensen-farms.com

Interested in becoming a vendor? Applications for the summer market opened Feb. 1 and can be found at www.healthynewalbany.org.

Homemade Acidic Fertilizers

Boost your garden’s health with these simple recipes.

Coffee ground fertilizer

Best for: roses

Ingredients:

Used coffee grounds

Newspaper

Directions:

Sprinkle coffee grounds out on newspaper and dry completely in sunlight for two to three days, then spread around the top of the soil.

Epsom salt fertilizer

Best for: vegetables and house plants

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. Epsom salt

1 gallon water

Directions:

Combine salt and water and use to water plants once a month.

Eggshell fertilizer

Best for: all plants

Ingredients:

Eggshells

Directions:

Save your eggshells and allow them to dry. Place shells in a blender and pulse until they are a fine powder. Sprinkle in garden.

Healthy New Albany Community Garden

Location: Between New Albany Village Hall and New Albany Police Station.

The community garden plot registration is open online through April. Growing season is May 1-Oct. 1.

A four-by-four-foot plot is $25

A four-by-eight-foot plot is $40

A four-by-12-foot plot is $55

A four-by-16-foot plot is $70

Planting tips straight from the experts in New Albany

Starting seeds indoors allows you to gain a few weeks of precious growing time, which can make a huge difference when the frost comes in the fall. Select the seeds you want to see bloom in the growing season around six to eight weeks before the last frost – May 11 in Columbus.

Vegetables that are wise to begin ahead of time indoors include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, peppers, tomatoes and squash.

Additional tips for planting vegetables indoors from the New Albany Community Garden:

Plant seeds at twice the depth of their diameter.

Place in a warm location and water daily.

Make sure pots or containers have proper drainage.

Keep soil moist, not overly wet.

