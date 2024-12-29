University of Cincinnati becomes first in Midwest to open pancreatic cancer vaccine trial

Cancer is a disease that touches countless people. It is the second leading cause of death, and many countries are working ruthlessly to find a cure.

Some cancers are more deadly than others, and pancreatic cancer comes in high on that list. Roughly 80 percent of people aren’t diagnosed with the cancer until it has reached an advanced stage, making it harder to treat.

Expand University of Cincinnati

However, there is still hope. The first pancreatic cancer vaccine trials in Ohio are making steady progress in cutting down these high mortality rates.

In April 2021, the University of Cincinnati announced it would start phase 1 trials for a new pancreatic vaccine. The trials were led by UC Cancer Center Associate Director Dr. Davendra Sohal who specializes in gastrointestinal organs such as the pancreas.

“My focus is on all gastrointestinal cancers…” Sohal said in an article published by the UC News. “I chose to focus on these cancers because there is a lot of variety, and honestly, these are very difficult cancers to treat, but I like that challenge.”

Phase 1 went on for years and in February 2024, the University of Cincinnati announced the trials found game-changing success. Sohal and his team discovered that the side effects were minimal, likely due to the innovations made when the vaccine for COVID-19 was constructed.

Both use the same mNRA technology, with most participants experiencing just a fever and chills after taking the vaccine.

Expand University of Cincinnati

Out of the 32 participants from the study, eight were completely cured of their cancer. Although it is a small sample size of the population who has this cancer, researchers are optimistic about the findings.

“There are many opportunities, and this could certainly be the future of treating cancer,” says Sohal in an article published by the UC News.

Right now, the vaccine has seen other benefits, such as longer immunity and stronger effects when applied with therapy. While the results vary between participants, further trials could find more consistent results.

The University of Cincinnati Cancer Center is at the start of a pioneering clinical journey, with the phase 2 trials now ongoing.

Although the trials have made great strides, cost has kept the public from easily accessing it. Further research will also need to be conducted to understand how the vaccine will affect patients in the long term.

For now though, these problems are being considered in current phase 2 trials.

If these issues are resolved, this will be a major stride in cancer research in general, especially for the worldwide population with pancreatic cancer.

“This trial is not just a chapter in the story of cancer research,” wrote UC Health in a release about the trial. “But a beacon of progress and hope, illuminating the path towards a cure and a testament to the relentless pursuit of a world free from cancer's grasp.”

Elliot Fryman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.