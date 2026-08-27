Unique running events around the world

Whether you are looking for one more race for the year or already planning ahead, consider making one of these world-class running events an exciting addition or the centerpiece to your next vacation.

Rounding out the year

× Expand SPACEROCK Trail Race SPACEROCK Trail Race

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The Run For Your Life 5K/10K Series - The Outbreak

Fairborn, OH

This race combines distance running with flag football. Survivors run the course and try to avoid getting bit (having flags pulled) by the zombies. Located approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes from New Albany, this race is a great addition to an autumnal day trip to nearby Yellow Springs.

Next Race: Sept. 27, 2026

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SPACEROCK Trail Race

Agua Dulce, CA

Vasquez Rocks Natural Park has a unique landscape and rock formations that have been a popular filming location for shows and movie franchises such as Star Trek. With some parts aligning with the Pacific Crest Trail, the various trail running courses feature significant elevation gain and descent, difficult terrain and otherworldly views.

Next Race: Oct. 17, 2026

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Athens Marathon - The Authentic

Marathon and Athens, Greece

The modern marathon race is named for the ancient Athenian victory against the Persians at the Battle of Marathon – a declaration that was announced by the dying words of a foot soldier who had run the distance from Marathon to Athens. The route was recreated through the ancient city and mountainous countryside for the first modern Olympics in 1896.

Next Race: Nov. 8, 2026

Cue up for next year

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Expand Matt Kruzynski/Albatros Adventure Marathons Great Wall Marathon

Patagonia Running Festival Marathon

Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

Held within one of Earth’s most dramatic landscapes, this festival celebrates nature as well as running and human endurance. Choose from one of five distance races and prepare to feel the sharp mountain air on your face as you weave below the granite peaks.

Next Race: April 24, 2027

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Great Wall Marathon

Huangyaguan, China

Racers can take on one of the seven world wonders with this marathon. Located two hours northeast of Beijing, this marathon gives participants the chance to race up and down the stairs of the Northern Qi Dynasty battlement first built more than 1,400 years ago.

Next Race: May 15, 2027

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Expand Zoltan Tot Midnight Sun Marathon

Midnight Sun Marathon

Tromsø, Norway

More than 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle, competitors can race where the summer sun never sets. Deep into the night participants run across the arctic island in the light of the midnight sun surrounded by mountains, fjords and the vibrant Arctic Capital.

Next Race: June 19, 2027

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Big Five Marathon

Entabeni, South Africa

Named for the five animals (buffalo, elephant, leopard, lion and rhinoceros) that participants will likely see along this game reserve course, nothing separates racers and wildlife in this race held in northern South Africa.

Next Race: June 19, 2027

Expand Matt Kruzynski/Albatros Adventure Marathons Big Five Marathon

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Antarctic Ice Marathon

Union Glacier Camp, Antarctica

Travel to a place few will ever see for the chance to run across the ice fields at the bottom of the world. With a price tag of $22,500, this exclusive Antarctic adventure is often the grand finale to some runners’ goal to race on all seven continents.

Next Race: Dec. 13, 2027

× Expand Antarctic Ice Marathon Antarctic Ice Marathon

Past races to keep on your radar

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Expand Race to the Cave Half Marathon Race to the Cave Half Marathon

Race to the Cave Half Marathon

Cathedral Caverns State Park, AL

Race through the valleys and forests of northeastern Alabama before taking a subterranean turn for the last 1.2 miles as participants complete the race inside the caverns. Be sure to take in the geologic wonders as you run by, including a stalagmite forest and a frozen waterfall.

Last Race: Feb. 28-March 1, 2026

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7 Mile Bridge Run

Marathon, FL

Tack on this run to your Florida Keys vacation. Race across the 6.8-mile bridge connecting Knights Key to Little Duck Key. With the open gulf on either side, you’ll feel like you’re running on water.

Last Race: April 11, 2026

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Aliens vs. Astronauts 5K

Houston, TX

Add a little friendly competition to your trip to NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Held right outside the Space Center, this race asks you to pick your team (aliens or astronauts) and encourages creative costumes.

Last Race: May 9, 2026

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Expand Australian Outback Marathon Australian Outback Marathon

Australian Outback Marathon

Yulara, Australia

Race across the fiery red dirt in the brushlands of Australia’s remote Northern Territory. Appreciate the stunning views of the impressive and culturally significant rock domes Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

Last Race: July 25, 2026

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Race the Train

Tywyn, Wales

Race a steam train across a multi-terrain course in a picturesque town along the coast of central Wales. Since 1985 the race has been organized by the Tywyn Rotary Club and has multiple distance options ranging from 3.5 to 14 miles.

Last Race: Aug. 15, 2026

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Expand Not Since Moses 5K & 10K Not Since Moses 5K & 10K

Not Since Moses 5K & 10K

Cliffs of Fundy UNESCO Global Geopark, Nova Scotia

If you want to get even closer to running on water why not try running on the sea floor? Known for having the highest tides on the planet, for just a few hours over a few days each year the tides retreat far enough to expose part of the sea floor in the Bay of Fundy. Prepare to get muddy!

Last Race: Aug. 16, 2026

Abby Van Voorhis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com