Turning Of the Page

Expand Ray LaVoie

This issue represents both a celebration and a moment of gratitude. Fifteen years ago, Phil Heit envisioned a magazine that would educate, inspire and support healthier living throughout the New Albany community. Thanks to his passion and perseverance, as well as the support of many community partners, that vision became a trusted publication celebrating the people, organizations and ideas helping our neighbors live healthier, fuller lives. Every issue has been guided by a belief that local stories, expert insight and meaningful connections can improve individual well-being and strengthen the community as a whole.

As we celebrate this milestone, we also recognize Phil’s decision to retire from the magazine he helped bring to life. We appreciate his guiding vision, dedication and leadership, and the lasting foundation he built for Healthy New Albany Magazine. While this chapter comes to a close, the mission and values that have defined the magazine remain unchanged. We are grateful to our readers, contributors, advertisers and community partners for being part of the first 15 years, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community for many years to come.

Please enjoy this issue as we kick off the 21st year of the Healthy New Albany Walking ClassicⓇ, another vision brought to life in New Albany by Phil Heit! Since its founding in 2005, the Classic has inspired thousands of people to get off the couch and walk – for their own health. This year, there’s an added reason to walk. See page 24 to hear about those changes from Executive Director Rachel Haugk.

Healthfully,

Rachel Hanz

Editor