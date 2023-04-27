Top Armed Forces personnel discuss personal, public health

Public health and personal health go hand in hand with the lives and careers of retired United States Navy Admiral James Stavridis and Marine Corps General John F. Kelly.

A commitment to personal health has allowed Stavridis and Kelly to have long, successful careers and active retirements. Public health is a critical aspect of national security, which is the topic they will discuss in a panel moderated by Jim Sciutto on June 6 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts for the final New Albany Lecture Series event of the season.

“We are at critical risk in our country today due to the realities of public health,” Kelly says.

The majority of Americans – 77 percent – in the target recruitment 18-24-year-old age range are not qualified “physically, mentally or morally” to join the Armed Forces or other government organizations including the FBI, DEA, CIA and NSA, according to Kelly.

“If we don’t have a healthy, alert population, we can’t recruit the kind of wonderful young men and women who we need to volunteer to serve in our Armed Forces,” Stavridis says. “Everything depends on them.”

Admiral James Stavridis

Stavridis spent 37 years in the Navy, but he hasn’t stopped working in his retirement. He is currently the Vice Chair of Global Affairs of The Carlyle Group and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Rockefeller Foundation. He’s written 10 books and hundreds of articles. He’s a contributing editor for TIME Magazine and Chief International Security Analyst for NBC News.

But he still makes sure to get eight or nine hours of sleep every night.

Stavridis says he’s been blessed with excellent health during his life, but continues to make his

health a priority by eating well and exercising often.

“I do three things,” he says. “One is religiously walk 10,000 steps a day. I never miss that. Second, I am on an elliptical three or four times a week. And third, I played competitive tennis in college for the Naval Academy, which has now transitioned to pickleball, which is great fun in and a reasonable workout.”

During his Naval career, Stavridis rose to the rank of four-star admiral. He served as a senior military assistant to both the Secretary of the Navy and the Secretary of Defense, as well as being the 16th Supreme Allied Commander at NATO.

Getting enough rest is one of the ways he manages stress, along with following a healthful, balanced diet and spending time with his family.

Stavridis, a Florida native, has been married to his wife for over 40 years. They follow a Mediterranean diet.

“That means lots of fish and vegetables, cooking only with olive oil, a small handful of nuts every day, avoiding red meat and empty carbohydrates,” he says.

General John F. Kelly

Kelly also has been busy in his retirement, accepting the position of Secretary of Homeland Security less than a year after retiring from his career in the Marine Corps. After six months, he was selected as White House Chief of Staff and held the position until January 2019.

Kelly was born and raised in Boston. After his graduation from the University of Massachusetts in 1976, he became an Officer of the Marines.

He held many assignments in his career including duty on Capitol Hill and as Special Assistant to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe in Mons, Belgium. After returning to the U.S., he was deployed twice to Iraq.

After being confirmed as a Lieutenant General, Kelly commanded Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North. He served as the Senior Military Assistant to two Secretaries of Defense between March 2011 to October 2012. Following that service, he was nominated for a fourth star and placed in charge of the United States Southern Command, a position he held until January 2016.

“I have been in some very, very stressful assignments (which) include combat and working at the White House, and sometimes one’s duties can be overwhelming, but one has to keep in mind that if your health fails so then does effectiveness will as well,” Kelly says. “To remain effective, you must remain physically and mentally healthy, so it is essential to look to your health. Obviously when you go into combat by definition your health could take a backseat, but luckily few have to ever face that challenge.”

In order to support his health, Kelly says he makes sure to drink water, eat fruits and veggies and minimal red meat. He also finds it important to drink in moderation and never smoke, chew tobacco or use recreational drugs. After nearly 45 years of remaining in top shape for the Marine Corps, he maintains his physical fitness through staying active in the yard, walking, going to the gym and running, when possible.

“As one grows older these kinds of activities become even more important,” Kelly says.

Both men say they still have hope for America and that optimism will be part of their message on June 6, along with discussing the challenges the country faces.

“I hope to provide a message of cautious optimism in the face of all the challenges that we see every day,” Stravidis says. “I have great faith in America and especially our young people.”

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.