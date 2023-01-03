Tips for thriving in the coldest months of the year

Here we are in the depths of winter. Surviving or better yet thriving in winter is a mindset. As winter returns each year, it is a good reminder to explore what keeps us well in the winter

The Big 5 of Winter Wellness

Sleepo for it! With darker and colder days this is the time to sleep or grab a nap when you can. Sleeping 10 hours a day can help fight illness, regulate appetite and help counter the winter blues.

The key is to feel refreshed after sleeping or a nap.

HydrateWinter often brings dryness whether indoors or out, hydrated can help. This is the season to try new teas, coffee or warm water with lemon. We all have a collection of reusable water bottles and cups, let’s use them.

Drinking more fluids can boost immunity and help you to stay warm all winter.

Eat ellSunlight triggers the release of the serotonin hormone that boosts our mood. Carbohydrates also release serotonin. In winter there always seems to be more

carbohydrates and less sunlight. It is important to be aware of this. Some suggestions for winter eating include soups, citrus foods, cruciferous foods (like broccoli and sprouts), salmon and dark chocolate.

Listen to what your body needs in the winter.

Move your bodyThe key with movement is to find what works for you. Bundle up for a sunrise or sunset walk. The combination of fresh air and sun rays will warm your body, improve your immune system, get your blood and heart pumping, release more serotonin for that mood boost and increase energy levels.

Make a plan and get moving.

SocializeMost people struggle with winter in various ways. Isolation seems natural, but it can make us feel sad or depressed. Moving out of our comfort zone and planning time to get together with others boosts our mood. Often the simplest ways of socializing work, a walk, coffee, lunch the options are endless.

Connecting with others makes us feel better.

Winter is the season to reflect and find clarity in the calm. Rethinking our relationship with this cold, often gray season can offer us ways to reconnect with our mind, body, heart and spirit. Being aware and intentional will help our winter wellness.

Molly Scott is the Nature Program Coordinator for Healthy New Albany.