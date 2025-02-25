Tips for keeping your kitchen clean, sanitary and healthy

The place in your home that accumulates the most germs isn’t your bathroom, it’s your kitchen.

Kitchen appliances, sinks and countertops can harbor bacteria that make us ill, including Listeria, Salmonella, fecal matter, E. coli and S. aureus. Furthermore, some kitchen appliances could leak dangerous gases into the air and microplastics into your food.

Thankfully, there are ways to be proactive and avoid health hazards in your kitchen.

Time for an upgrade

If you’re in the market for a new sink, consider copper. Not only is the metal durable, but it has advanced antimicrobial properties that prevent bacteria from growing.

Installing a smart non-touch sink faucet can also help limit the spread of germs from hands. You can even pair your touchless sink faucet with a touchless soap dispenser.

To limit toxic fumes in your kitchen, it’s important to have a working range hood. Some high-end hood installations include advanced filtering systems to extract airborne grease and smoke quickly as well as heat sensors that automatically adjust cooling power. There are also germ-resistant copper and touchless range hood options on the market. Upgrading your hood is especially important for those with skin conditions, asthma and other breathing challenges.

When choosing other new appliances such as dishwashers, coffee makers, rice cookers and air fryers, you’ll want to choose those made of, or mostly made of, metals such as steel and iron or ceramic materials. Appliances with plastic elements may be safe, however you still risk microplastic and chemical contamination, especially as plastics break down over time when exposed to heat.

Over time, your kitchen countertops can erode and become porous. Cracks and crevices can offer a space for bacteria to grow, so it is worth considering updating your well-loved countertop with a new one made of materials that naturally repel bacteria growth such as quartz, quartzite and soapstone.

Use this, not that!

Expand brizmaker Adobe Stock

Use glass or silicone reusable food storage containers, not plastic: Plastic storage containers can release chemicals and microplastics into your food when heated or frozen, and some chemicals found in plastic containers can react with foods, affecting the smell and taste.

Uncracked glass is nonporous, while plastic can warp and texturize over time from silverware use and washing, allowing bacteria to grow in small crevices.

You can wash and reuse old jars that once held products such as pickles, jam and sauce to limit waste and environmental impact.

If you frequently use plastic sealable bags, try swapping with reusable, sealable silicone bags to limit your plastic use and waste.

Expand Africa Studio Adobe Stock

Use an induction stove, not gas: A gas stove, even while not in use, can release carbon monoxide, methane, benzene and nitrogen dioxides, among other harmful emissions, into your home.

While electric stoves don’t release harmful gases, they differ from induction heating plates as they use heated coils to heat pots and pans. Induction stoves do not use flames or heated coils, resulting in faster cook times and easier temperature control. These cooktops are also more energy-efficient and easier to clean than traditional stovetops.

Because these stovetops concentrate and deliver heat directly to the pot or pan through electromagnetics, they won’t raise the temperature in your home and are a safer option for children (with adult supervision) or older adults who may be at risk of burning themselves on traditional stovetops.

Induction stoves cost more than traditional stovetops, carrying a starting price tag ranging from $1,000-5,500 compared to $600-1,200 for a gas or electric stove.

Expand Igor Adobe Stock

Use under-sink water filtration systems, not refrigerator systems: According to a survey conducted by Aquasana, as of 2023, 91 percent of Americans use a water filter. Pitchers, reservoirs and refrigerator door dispensers with carbon-based filters are widely used and cost-effective.

While they do filter out dirt, chlorine, and heavy undissolved metals, other potentially harmful compounds can still slip through. To take filtration further, consider installing a reverse osmosis water system designed to remove potential bacteria, viruses, dissolved metals, mercury, fluoride, nitrates and parasites in your water.

Reverse osmosis systems that filter the water circulating throughout your home can cost upwards of $3,000, however, a single mechanism attached to only one water source in your home can be added for only a couple of hundred dollars.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.