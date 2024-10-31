Tips and tricks for following an anti-inflammatory diet

The snack aisle at the grocery store is filled with temptations, and those temptations can be very hard to resist – but very easy to regret later, when they leave us feeling bloated and unsatisfied.

These sugary, processed foods often do not provide the nutrients we need, and can cause inflammation in the body. Inflammation can manifest in symptoms such as reddening, fatigue, achy muscles and gastrointestinal issues, underscoring the importance of identifying the culprits and finding alternatives.

One option is to follow an anti-inflammatory diet, which aims to replace foods that cause inflammation with healthier alternatives to leave you feeling more refreshed and energized. Avoiding foods can be tricky, though, especially given the fact that everyone has individual food sensitivities that can play a role in inflammation.

For example, nightshade vegetables such as eggplant, tomatoes, peppers and potatoes can cause inflammation in people with arthritis. Gluten and dairy can be especially aggravating for people with irritable bowel syndrome.

An anti-inflammatory diet, then, cannot be one-size-fits-all. There are a few ways to pinpoint which foods might be causing inflammation, and where you can look for solutions.

The whole (food) solution

The golden rule of an anti-inflammatory diet is to prioritize eating whole foods. Leave the tempting sweet, processed and fried treats on the shelves and pick up foods such as fruits, vegetables, dark chocolate and green tea. The antioxidants in these foods help support the immune system and protect against the reactive molecules, or free radicals, that may cause inflammation, according to Healthline.

As chronic inflammation can damage organs, many chronic illnesses correlate with inflammation, including cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, Crohn’s disease, high blood pressure, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Individuals living with these conditions would do well to look into specialists’ recommendations for dietary changes.

The Arthritis Foundation offers a list of 13 Dos and Don’ts for reducing inflammation, and spotlights a Mediterranean diet – emphasizing fish and vegetables, among other anti-inflammatory foods – as a good place to start. Salmon, tuna, sardines and other cold-water fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammatory proteins in the body.

Other key tips from the foundation include reducing salt and implementing more fiber, olive oil, onions and seeds. Beans – pinto, black, red kidney and garbanzo – and nuts such as walnuts, pine nuts, pistachios and almonds all come highly recommended as well.

Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) is another proven anti-inflammatory diet, per the Cleveland Clinic. This diet helps to fight inflammation as well as high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, while promoting weight loss.

Signs of Inflammation

Reddening of the skin

Puffiness

Skin rashes

Abdominal distention

Pants tight around your waist

Fatigue

Weight gain

Achy joints and muscles

Headaches

Gastrointestinal issues

Proneness to prolonged cold and flu

Tips for Grocery Shopping

BRING HOME/BUY:

Fruits: avocados, olives, blueberries, pomegranates, grapes, cherries

Vegetables: broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower

Legumes: dried beans, peas

Fatty fish: salmon, sardines, herring, mackerel, anchovies

Nuts: almonds

Spices: turmeric, fenugreek, cinnamon

Olive or avocado oil

Green tea

Wild or brown rice

Chicken breast

Turkey breast

Eggs

Seeds

Oats

AVOID/MINIMIZE:

Foods high in sugar and fructose corn syrup

Refined carbohydrates such as white bread and pasta

Trans fats

Alcohol

Fried foods

Sugary beverages such as sodas, juices and sweetened drinks

Desserts, including cookies, candy, cake and ice cream

Processed meats such as hot dogs, bologna and sausages

Snack foods, including crackers, chips and pretzels

Processed seed and vegetable oil such as soybean and corn oil

