The unexpected health benefits of cinnamon

With the holidays around the corner, seasonal favorites such as apple pie and cinnamon rolls are making their annual return as menu staples. But beyond adding a warm, familiar flavor to some of the season’s most popular treats, does cinnamon offer any health benefits?

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According to the McCormick Science Institute, cinnamon is made from the dried inner bark of evergreen trees in the Cinnamomum genus – its name coming from the Arabic term “amomon,” meaning “fragrant spice plant.”

Cinnamon is harvested from young branches after two to three years of growth. Once the outer bark is removed, the inner bark is stripped away and dried in the sun, where it naturally curls into the familiar cinnamon sticks, or “quills.” After harvesting, new branches grow back, allowing a typical tree to continue producing cinnamon for 40 to 50 years.

But cinnamon is more than just a flavorful addition to fall desserts and drinks. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cinnamon can offer several potential health benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties and the ability to help lower blood sugar.

One reason cinnamon offers these benefits is due to cinnamaldehyde, an antioxidant compound that gives the spice its familiar aroma and flavor. Cleveland Clinic shares that antioxidants found in herbs and spices often help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, and cinnamaldehyde has anti-inflammatory properties.

A 2023 study published by the National Library of Medicine examined the anti-inflammatory effects of cinnamon and found that the spice contains natural compounds, including polyphenols, which help reduce inflammation in the body. The researchers found that these compounds could help limit inflammatory activity and protect intestinal cells from some of the damage caused by inflammation.

Cinnamon has also been studied for its effects on blood sugar, particularly in people with Type 2 diabetes. Researchers found compounds in cinnamon help improve the body’s sensitivity to insulin, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.

A study published by the American Diabetes Association examined the effects of cinnamon on 60 adults with Type 2 diabetes. Participants were divided into groups that consumed either 1, 3 or 6 grams of cinnamon daily, while other groups received a placebo. After 40 days, researchers found that participants who consumed cinnamon experienced reductions in fasting blood glucose levels ranging from 18 to 29 percent.

The study also found decreases in triglycerides and total cholesterol, while the placebo groups did not experience significant changes.

These findings suggest that cinnamon can aid in blood sugar regulation and overall metabolic health. Cinnamon should not be used as a replacement for diabetes medication or other medical treatment, but it may be a beneficial addition to a balanced diet for some individuals.

Easy Ways to Add Cinnamon to your Diet

Cinnamon can be an easy addition to more than just fall desserts. Try sprinkling it over oatmeal, yogurt or sliced apples for a little extra flavor. It can also be added to coffee, tea or smoothies for a warm and slightly sweet kick.

For something more savory, try adding cinnamon to roasted sweet potatoes or vegetables.

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Samantha Harden is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.