The rise of digital therapeutics in health care

Digital therapeutics, or DTx, is a rapidly evolving field of health care that use digital technologies to treat medical conditions. Unlike traditional pharmaceutical interventions, digital therapeutics rely on software, hardware and other digital tools to deliver evidence-based interventions that are clinically proven to improve health outcomes.

According to the Digital Therapeutics Alliance, digital therapeutics are defined as “delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients that are driven by high-quality software programs to prevent, manage or treat a medical disorder or disease.”

The rise of DTx has been driven by several factors, including the growing demand for personalized medicine and the need to reduce health care costs.

One of the key advantages of digital therapeutics is its ability to treat various medical conditions, from chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease to mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

One of the most hopeful areas of digital therapeutics is in the treatment of substance use disorders. According to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, “digital interventions for substance use disorders have shown promising results in terms of reduced substance use and improved treatment outcomes.”

The study found that digital therapeutics can be used to deliver cognitive behavioral therapy, contingency management and other evidence-based interventions that are effective in treating substance use disorders.

Another area where digital therapeutics are being utilized is in the treatment of chronic pain. DTx can enable the collection of real-time pain data, allowing patients to modify their lifestyle effectively, and may play a role in pain education programs, according to the study “Digital therapeutics in pain medicine.”

Digital therapeutics are also being used to help patients with cardiovascular disease – the leading cause of death in the United States.

“(It is being) increasingly investigated for the management of hypertension, a common condition that is the leading preventable cardiovascular disease risk factor worldwide,” according to the

authors of the study “Digital Therapeutics in Hypertension: Evidence and Perspectives.”

In addition, the article states that digital interventions can help “facilitate uptake of important guideline-recommended lifestyle modifications, reinforce home blood pressure monitoring, decrease therapeutic inertia and improve medication adherence.”

Proteus Discover, a digital pill containing a sensor that can track medication adherence, is another DTx that can help monitor patients’ health. It’s ingested orally like a normal pill, but the sensor sends a signal to a wearable patch that records the date and time of ingestion, heart rate, activity level and sleep patterns. Health care providers can use this data to monitor patients’ medication adherence and adjust their treatment plans accordingly.

One example of digital therapeutics that has received FDA approval is the reSET app. ReSET is a prescription digital therapy for treating substance use disorder. It is the first FDA-approved app that can be used as a standalone therapy for addiction, and has significant improvements in substance abstinence and treatment retention when used with outpatient therapy and medication-assisted treatment. The app delivers cognitive behavioral therapy to patients and collects data on their progress, which health care providers can use to adjust treatment plans.

According to RecoveryOhio’s 2021 annual review, 10-15 percent of all Ohioans have a life history of substance use disorder, and there is research to address that statistic near New Albany.

Earlier this year, BrightView Health reported it is expanding its pilot program with Pear Therapeutics to provide eligible adults suffering from substance use and opioid use disorder access to reSET and reSET-O.

With the rapidly evolving field of DTx, the global digital therapeutics market is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research. These technologies are still in the early stages of development but have a promising future in making certain treatments more accessible, affordable and effective.

