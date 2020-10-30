The results of the 2020 Resident Survey are in

For the second time in three years, the City of New Albany retained central Ohio research firm Saperstein Associates to conduct a resident phone survey. This remains the most effective methodology for randomly representing an entire community, as shown by the comparison between the US Census Bureau data and the survey respondents.

“This survey provided opportunities for residents to share their views on a number of New Albany service and quality of life issues,” said Mayor Sloan Spalding. “The timing of it also allowed us to ask questions about COVID-19 and its impact, as well as questions about resident perceptions of diversity and inclusion. City Council and staff recently created an IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Advisory) Steering Committee to better understand diversity and inclusion issues from a community perspective and help determine potential future actions and programs that may be undertaken to further embrace them. We will provide updates to our residents on these efforts as they come into focus.”

Here is a look at the feedback for each aspect of the survey:

Quality of Life

86% consider New Albany an excellent or very good place to live.

88% believe New Albany is heading in the right direction.

92% of survey respondents < 55 years of age believe this

78% of survey respondents > 55 years of age believe this

Residents want more casual and fine dining restaurants in the Village Center core of town.

9% consider traffic in the Village Center core of town to be a major problem, 29% consider it a minor problem and 62% don’t consider it to be a problem.

New Albany’s social networking sites and LIST e-newsletter are the two most popular sources of city news and information, followed by This Week New Albany News, the city website and internet searches.

City Services

Public Service

97% satisfied with snow removal on main roads

93% satisfied with snow removal in neighborhoods

96% with an opinion are satisfied with leaf collection services

94% satisfied with trash, recycling and waste collection

Police

94% satisfied with police services

94% with an opinion are satisfied with police outreach programs

Land Use and Community Development (including parks and trails)

85% satisfied with maintaining appropriate architectural standards for new construction

84% satisfied with developing and connecting leisure trails

83% satisfied with development of public park lands

81% satisfied with recruitment of business to expand the tax base

COVID-19

88% postponed or canceled a major event or celebration

83% are very or somewhat concerned about another wave of COVID-19 infections

83% had trouble finding hand sanitizer, toilet paper or cleaning supplies

78% noticed an increase in stress

67% know someone outside their home who has been infected with COVID-19

63% spent more time helping a child with school

57% of households with children lost child care for an extended time

35% found accessing health care more difficult

35% had hours reduced at work and 23% were furloughed

10% were laid off permanently

Diversity and Inclusion

88% believe it is important for the people of New Albany and local government to focus on creating a diverse, inclusive and fair city

80% believe New Albany is welcoming to people of all religions

72% believe New Albany is welcoming to people of all political beliefs

72% believe New Albany is welcoming to people of all races and ethnicities

70% believe New Albany is welcoming to people of all sexual orientations

Most residents agree that people similar to themselves are treated fairly by neighbors, law enforcement and local government.

Fewer believe the same to be true for people different from themselves.

To review Saperstein’s Community Attitudes Survey full resident survey presentation to City Council, visit www.newalbanyohio.org/answers/ survey.

Scott McAfee is the New Albany chief communications & marketing officer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.