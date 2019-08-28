The Pillar of Lifelong Learning | More Than a Classroom

It’s safe to say most aspects of New Albany provide an opportunity to learn something new to further education. From the Jefferson Series to wellness programs at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, resources at the Columbus Metropolitan Library New Albany branch and the advanced teaching methods at Marburn Academy, the list goes on.

The New Albany-Plain Local School District contributes immensely to the pillar as it’s preparing the next generation of great minds and showing students the importance of lifelong learning. Patrick Gallaway, director of communications for NAPLS, says the district focuses on three topics: student achievement, student growth and student well-being.

“The three main concepts really fit and align with the work here in the community,” Gallaway says. “Our team is focused on delivering the best quality of education to all 5,000 of our students. We are committed to creating a culture of accountability that achieves the best academic and developmental outcomes for each student.”

Within the last two years, the district went from 64th in the state to 19th. But Gallaway says the district isn’t focused solely on statistics, it’s also focused on fulfilling parents’ desires and creating artistic and innovative programs.

Last year the district introduced the Easton E3 Learning Lab, a solar house originally created by The Ohio State University that now resides on the high school campus. The house is fully functional and allows students grades one through 12 to learn about energy, the environment, engineering and how to conduct experiments.

“Even the youngest of our students are learning basic concepts of engineering when they go out to (the E3 Learning Lab); it’s really exciting to watch,” Gallaway says.

New Albany leaders understand that it’s important for young students to also experience advanced academic concepts. One example is the Intermediate School Entrepreneur Day, where students market and sell original products in a collective marketplace. In May 2019, the event raised more than $19,000 – its highest record to date – for students’ charities of choice.

Gallaway says the education pillar is so much more than the school district; New Albany cherishes the value of lifelong learning.

“I think a community that doesn’t pay attention or focus on lifelong learning is sort of short-sighted,” he says. “I think it’s something this community has really embraced and I think it’s vital to our success as a school district and our community.”

