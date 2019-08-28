The Pillar of Arts and Culture | It's Not Just an Act

× Expand Corporate philanthropy has played an essential role in New Albany's major civic asset, including the McCoy Center.

If the New Albany Arts and Culture pillar had a beating heart, it would be the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center For the Arts. Craig Mohre, president of the New Albany Community Foundation, says over the past several years, endowing support to community programs through the center has been one of the city’s biggest goals.

The McCoy Center obtains an annual grant of $250,000, and other arts organizations such as the New Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Broadway Series, New Albany Ballet Company and more receive support from the Community Foundation as well.

“We wanted people to be able to appreciate and enjoy the arts even if you didn’t want to make a career out of it,” Mohre says. “We have this wonderful venue where community members can actively participate or view and appreciate.”

In the past, the McCoy Center has hosted a plethora of impressive guests such as Grammy Award-winning blues artist Jonny Lang, NASA engineer Kobie Boykins and pianist Herbie Hancock. The upcoming 2019-20 Marquee Series promises a diverse array of singers, actors and filmmakers. Future performances include Indigo Girls, Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries and National Geographic Live “Nature Roars Back” with Bob Poole.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brad Feinknopf

While professional acts from across the country continue to return to the McCoy stage, the center is also home to many New Albany students. The area is known for strong athletes and an emphasis on sports. However, the arts is still at the forefront, as some of the most creative minds have an outlet to excel in theater, music or any other form of performing arts. When a New Albany youth shows interest in arts and culture, that passion is not only encouraged, but fostered through programs and classes.

“They start at a young age in New Albany – we’re talking hundreds and hundreds of kids that participate,” Mohre says.

Clearly, the city gives this pillar intense attention and detail because of how Arts and Culture affects the community.

“It enriches your life,” Mohre says. “It brings people together as neighbors for a shared experience – whether you’re watching your child perform or watching a professional. And that’s what builds community bonds.”

As for continuing to strengthen and embellish this pillar, the highly anticipated Charles & Charleen Hinson Amphitheater is going to take the arts community to the next level.

“I think it will offer a different layer of outdoor performing,” Mohre says. “Not only to local groups, but to national performers from all over.”\

Mallory Arnold is assistant editor. Feedback welcome at maronld@cityscenemedigroup.com.