The physical, mental and social health benefits of hiking

As days become longer and North Face jackets go into hibernation, it’s time for a change in exercise. Walking is one of the easiest and most effective forms of exercise, but sometimes the daily treadmill stroll can be monotonous. If you’re looking for a way to change up your daily steps, take a walk on the wild side.

Hiking is a dynamic form of fitness, offering physical, emotional and social benefits. From scenic strolls around local parks to backpacking through mountains, hiking can take on many forms. Regardless of the path you follow, it is a great way to connect with nature while taking your daily walk up a notch.

Full-body workout

Hiking activates cardiovascular functions while targeting muscles from head to toe, making it a total body exercise.

Hiking, especially on inclines, increases heart rate, strengthening the cardiovascular system and improving circulation. According to National Geographic, hiking improves cardiovascular and respiratory health through strengthening lung tissue and cardiac muscle.

Additionally, according to the Wilderness Medical Society, it also improves cholesterol levels, which in turn reduces the risk of heart disease and cancer development.

Hiking also increases bone density by putting weight-bearing stress on the body, stimulating bone growth. The impact of walking on uneven ground and carrying extra weight in a backpack creates pressure and resistance, causing the body to strengthen bone tissue and reduce bone loss. Higher bone density reduces the risk of fractures and osteoporosis while improving posture and overall mobility.

Looking to shed the winter weight and maintain a healthy body composition? Hiking can also be an effective tool for weight management. The number of calories burned depends on factors such as trail difficulty, pace and body weight.

On average, a person can burn between 400-700 calories per hour while hiking. Unlike repetitive gym exercises, hiking provides variety in movement, making it an engaging and sustainable option for long-term fitness.

Muscle up

Rather than overworking singular muscle groups, hiking works a variety of muscles. Walking on natural, uneven terrain often activates multiple leg muscles, such as the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and glutes.

While hiking primarily works the lower body muscles, it can also build upper body strength. Using trekking poles or summiting steep trails engages the upper body and core muscles, helping to build arm strength.

Carrying additional weight also engages the upper body. Long hikes often require additional equipment, and hiking essentials such as water, snacks and additional clothing can add around 10-20 pounds. For multi-day hikes, backpacks packed with tents, sleeping bags and food can add on up to 50 pounds of additional weight.

In addition, trekking on uneven surfaces, stepping over rocks and navigating different trail conditions improve balance and coordination. The body learns to adapt to changing terrain by enhancing proprioception which is the body’s ability to sense movement and position. Improved balance reduces the risk of falls and injuries.

× Expand Adobe Stock

Mental health booster

Both physical activity and time spent outdoors are known to positively impact mental health. In a digital world full of constant distractions and interruptions, opting for a more scenic route can reduce stress levels and promote relaxation.

According to the American Hiking Society, adrenaline is produced naturally by the body to combat real or perceived danger. Unreleased adrenaline causes feelings of anxiety and tension. Hiking releases adrenaline from the body, keeping the brain healthy along with the body.

Although walking in any form has health benefits, a Stanford-led study found that walking in nature can reduce levels of depression. The study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that people who walked for 90 minutes in a natural setting exhibited reduced activity in a region of the brain linked to a key factor in depression, compared to those who walked in a high-traffic urban area.

Hiking isn’t just beneficial for physical and emotional health, it also supports cognitive function. Walking in nature has been linked to improved focus, memory and creativity. The combination of fresh air, physical activity and engaging scenery stimulates brain activity, leading to enhanced problem-solving skills and mental clarity.

Additional benefits

Although hiking can be enjoyed in solitude, it’s also a great opportunity to build connections. Hiking is safest, and often best enjoyed, with a buddy or two, making it the perfect opportunity to bond with friends or family members over shared interests.

Hiking can be challenging, and tackling difficult trails with someone can create deep bonds. Plus, a distraction-free environment provides the perfect opportunity to have meaningful conversations.

Conquering tricky trails can lead to a sense of fulfillment. Each hike presents new challenges and opportunities for personal growth, making it a rewarding experience.

Hiking can also be beneficial for those who suffer from insomnia. According to the Cleveland Clinic, exposure to vitamin D helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle. Additionally, spending time outdoors and exercising raises your body temperature, and as it cools down afterward, it can promote relaxation and better sleep.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.