The New Albany Kids Triathlon | First Year!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany

The New Albany Kids Triathlon | July 20

Body marking and timing chip pickup starts 7 a.m. at Wexner Community Park

Race Distances and Age Divisions

Ages 11-12 & 13-14 (8 a.m.)

Swim: 200 yards

Bike: 4.5 miles

Run: 1 mile

Ages 7-10 (8:45 a.m.)

Swim: 100 yards

Bike: 3 miles

Run: 0.5 miles

Ages 6 & under (9:30 a.m.)

Swim: 50 yards

Bike: 1.5 miles

Run: 0.25 miles

What to Bring

Helmet – mandatory!

Swim suit, bike, socks and shoes for bike/run

Optional: goggles, swim cap, towel, shorts/shirt for bike/run

Headphones are strictly prohibited on the race courses at all times

A Healthful Addition

The core of Healthy New Albany has long focused on promoting well-being for people of all ages. Whether it’s the Walking Classic or the number of exercise and educational classes hosted at the Philip Heit Center, Healthy New Albany continues to engage the community with a healthy eye.

As the summer grows hotter, Healthy New Albany is now gearing up for a new event in partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Though it may not be a full 70.3 miles like the Iron Man Triathlon, the inaugural New Albany Kids Triathlon aims to give children a day of fun and educational opportunities.

“The idea came about to do a triathlon for kids, with the idea that the focus is on health, not on competition,” says Philip Heit, executive director of Healthy New Albany Inc. “It’s an event that will be educational as it will be recreational.”

The partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital will also bring workshops hosted by hospital personnel for the children and their family. The activities will focus on how to prepare for a triathlon, how to get in shape and the importance of exercise.

“It gets boys and girls at a very young age to think about their well-being so they can grow up with the idea that good health is the foundation for everything in the future,” Heit says.

Whether or not your child can ride a bike or swim, all kids are encouraged and welcomed to participate; there are multiple age groups that feature different distances. Needless to say, tricycles are welcomed and participants can even walk through water for the swimming part.

“The main thing is to be with others who are doing the same thing to promote individual and community well-being,” Heit says. “There might be kids who can’t swim, so for them, all they need to do is walk and splash.”

After the race concludes, participants and their families are encouraged to celebrate at the Finish Line Party at Wexner Community Park.

“It is part of Healthy New Albany’s mission to promote a culture of health in New Albany,” Heit says. “This is one of many, many things that Healthy New Albany does for not only kids but people of all ages.”

To register for the New Albany Kids Triathlon, please visit newalbanykidstriathlon.com.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com