The latest athletic gear

Whether you’ve been getting your cardio on for years or you’re fairly new to the practice, having the right gear can make or break your exercise experience, and there are plenty of clothing and gear options to help you to feel comfortable while you’re getting fit.

Sport-ready sun protection

We all love a fashionable pair of sunglasses, but you might want to ditch the Kate Spades when going for a run. There are plenty of eye protection options, such as the Vogel SL sunglasses from REI, that are specifically made with physical activity in mind.

Not only do they often offer better coverage, athletic sunglasses also tend to have unique features, such as lightweight design and rubber ear pads, that can help keep the glasses in place while you move.

Looking for a little extra sun protection for your head?

Check out the Lightweight Cap from On. Voted as one of the Best Running Hats by Runner’s World, this head covering has fast-drying fabric with great ventilation that will keep your head dry and safe from sun beams.

Compact carrying

No one wants to get their workout in while trying to hold their keys, phone and wallet. For those who don’t want to carry a bulky backpack, running belts such as the Pacesetter Run Belt from Athleta could be the perfect solution.

With enough space to hold those items you need to have on you, these belts tend to be slimmer and not weigh you down. Many include adjustable straps and reflective features for late-night or early-morning exercises.

Weather the elements

You’re most likely not hitting the trail wearing jeans, so what’s the best fabric option? While you might want to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer, you still need to be careful not to overheat or expose yourself to sunburn.

For aerobic activity fabric that is great no matter the weather, REI recommends either merino wool or nylon. Merino wool helps regulate temperature, so it’s optimal for any type of weather. Nylon is quick-drying and moisture-wicking, so it’s perfect for those sweaty summer days.

Both of these fabrics are also good for socks, to prevent blisters or cold feet in the winter.

If the shoe fits

Some cardio buffs would argue shoes are the most important part of exercise gear, since foot support can impact how the rest of the body feels.

With high-impact activities such as running, feet and joints absorb most of the stress, making a good pair of shoes one of the best protections against joint pain and injury.

So how do you pick the right pair when there is no one-size-fits-all? With options to fit various foot shapes, arches and support levels, going to stores allows you to try on and see all the options to get the most accurate measure of what type of shoe is best for you.

Some companies, such as Fleet Feet, have the ability to scan feet through a digital fit id®, a digital outfitting process. The scan uses 3D foot-scanning technology to measure 12 data points that create a 3D image of your foot. Based on these scans, you can get fitted with a shoe that is best for your foot.

Ava Huelskamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.