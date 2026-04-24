The harmful effects of sleep deprivation

Expand Dr. Larry Turton Dr. Larry Turton

A vital part of overall well-being, it is recommended for adults to get seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Consistently not getting enough sleep can cause side effects, both mentally and physically.

Dr. Larry Turton, assistant professor of emergency medicine at The Ohio State University’s department of emergency medicine and emergency medicine residency program, emphasizes that chronic sleep deprivation can lead to many of the same medical issues also associated with chronic stress.

“It’s definitely a cumulative effect. A lifetime of poor sleeping habits catches up with you,” says Turton.

More than 50 million people in the United States have a sleep disorder, and over 100 million report that they don’t get enough sleep, as reported by the Cleveland Clinic.

Sleep issues can negatively impact daily life through symptoms such as difficulty staying awake, decreased energy and mood changes. However, pool sleep habits can also increase the risk of long-term health issues.

Physical changes

According to the National Institute of Health and the Cleveland Clinic, sleep deficiency and untreated sleep disorders are linked to heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, obesity and some cancers.

Sleep also has an effect on the cortisol hormone, which impacts functions such as your body’s response to stress and your sleep-wake cycle regulation.

“Cortisol levels are affected by sleep and sleep plays a major role in cortisol regulation. Poor sleep or sleep deprivation can cause higher nighttime cortisol levels, decreased morning cortisol rises and prolonged stress hormone activation,” says Turton.

These elevated cortisol levels can contribute to several side effects of sleep deprivation and can be harmful to overall health. Cleveland Clinic shares that high levels of cortisol can lead to high blood sugar, weight gain, high blood pressure, inflammation and muscle weakness. Low levels of cortisol can lead to fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite and low blood pressure.

Mental strains

The relationship between sleep and the brain is much deeper than morning grogginess, as it is a part of the brain’s overall regulation process.

“Good sleep habits are vitally important for good brain function and activity. Sleep helps with learning and the formation of long-term memories. It functions as maintenance for the brain, processing emotions, consolidating memories and clearing out toxins that build up during the wake cycles,” says Turton.

Sleep helps maintain cognitive skills such as attention and emotional regulation. Poor sleep can make it more difficult to cope with stressors, according to the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry.

“Sleep deprivation has an impact on both mental health and social functioning. With reference to mental health, sleep deprivation increases anxiety, depression and general irritability. Socially it may cause an individual to withdraw and be less interested in connecting with others,” says Turton.

Statistics from Stanford Medicine show that people with insomnia are 10 times more likely to have depression and 17 times more likely to have anxiety.

Healthy sleep habits

It’s never too late to start making changes to your nighttime routine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are several things to pay attention to when building healthier sleep habits.

To start, consistency is key for building healthy sleep habits. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps regulate your internal clock, as well as having established times for other parts of your routine.

This includes exercising regularly and maintaining a balanced diet to help improve the quality of your sleep.

Limiting caffeine intake in the afternoon and avoiding large meals or alcohol close to bedtime helps your body wind down.

Electronics should be put away at least 30 minutes before bed, as cell phones and other screens emit blue light, which suppresses the brain’s production of melatonin and can disrupt natural sleep patterns. Social media and other engaging content such as video games can make it more difficult for the brain to wind down. Tools such as blue light glasses, red tinted screens and night mode settings can reduce blue light exposure and increase sleepiness before bed.

For short-term sleep disruption, a dietary supplement of melatonin – a chemical naturally produced by the brain that aids in sleepiness before bed – may help, though most studies conclude that melatonin is not as effective at helping you stay asleep.

Some alternate options that may also help with the onset of sleep are valerian root and herbal teas such as chamomile.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.