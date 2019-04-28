The corporate contributions and its impact on New Albany

× Expand Photos courtesy of the City of New Albany New Albany Safety Town was launched in 2004 with the support of Key Bank and the New Albany Women's Network through the New Albany Community Foundation. Since that time, nearly 4,000 children have graduated.

There are many attributes that set New Albany apart from other communities across the country. One of the most powerful is the city’s culture of caring and the impact that corporate philanthropy has on the quality of life for residents and employees.

New Albany’s drive to solicit corporate support and participation in creating amenities that would normally be funded solely by resident taxpayers sets an expectation that companies here are happy to meet and exceed. The city reinforces the role of companies in the community by building it into its contracts with new businesses.

From the beginning, companies here have been eager to invest in programs and services that align with our four pillars – lifelong learning, health and wellness, arts and culture, and the environment.

Even before the New Albany International Business Park existed, the New Albany Community Foundation raised $1.2 million in one night at the first Remarkable Evening for the Columbus Metropolitan Library branch.

× Expand Corporate philanthropy has played an essential role in New Albany's major civic asset, including the McCoy Center.

Much of the credit goes to Les Wexner, founder, and Jack Kessler, chairman, of the New Albany Company, who both shaped our one-of-a-kind master-planned community while promoting a strong sense of stewardship among individuals and companies.

For a small city with big aspirations, corporate support is essential. Virtually every major civic asset, from the Jeannie B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts and the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany to Safety Town, has benefited from corporate philanthropy. Meanwhile, a large number of employee’s volunteer for organizations like the New Albany Chamber of Commerce and for events like the chamber’s Taste of New Albany.

According to the foundation, a very high percentage of companies have helped to contribute more than $25 million in philanthropic support. It’s impossible to name every company or every gift, but here are a few examples.

Numerous companies have established funds that support specific causes that align with their mission, including Abercrombie & Fitch for programs benefitting teens, and Justice for growth, enrichment and excellence for young girls. Those companies as well as AEP and others support the Jefferson Series, talks from leaders that reach students throughout central Ohio.

There are also one-off acts of generosity. The Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital funded an EMS unit to meet the needs of our rapidly growing community. While corporate and individual donors helped make the McCoy Center a reality, Commercial Vehicle Group funded the performance hall’s concert piano.

× Expand Peter Aaron ©2017 PeterAaron/OTTO The Heit Center has also played an essential role in New Albany's major civic assets.

The spirit of giving is very much alive among mid-sized organizations that include Anomatic, Axium, KDC and Red Roof Inn, and small companies, ranging from The Raines Group to Joint Implant Surgeons.

While companies host their own fundraisers, like the A&F Challenge that supports SeriousFun Children’s Network, many support events like the New Albany Walking Classic to fund Healthy New Albany’s programming, and Pelotonia, the annual cycling event that supports The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital. During its 20-year run, donors and volunteers helped to raise more than $32 million through the New Albany Classic equestrian event and family day on behalf of The Center for Family Safety and Healing.

Investing in our community isn’t a hard sell. It’s a selling point because the quality of life here impacts employee recruitment and retention while aligning with their culture of giving back. For companies seeking to move here, it’s a positive reflection on the collaborative and connected nature that makes our community strong.

Jennifer Chrysler is the director of community development for the City of New Albany. Feedback welcome at jchrylser@newalbanyohio.org.