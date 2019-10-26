The Chabad of Columbus creates programs for all

Chabad of Columbus, located in the heart of New Albany, is a full-steam-ahead organization. Chabad is committed to serving in and beyond the community both secularly and within the Jewish faith. The question is not, “What does the Chabad do?” It’s really, “What does it not do?”

Chabad holds a variety of classes, all open to anyone in the community. As a Jewish educational institution, it offers holiday services, classes on Jewish life and culture, cooking classes, religious studies, and more. This includes offering certified classes from the Jewish Learning Institute. It also offers classes and programs aimed at empowerment for women. Open to anyone, Jewish or otherwise, all of the courses and celebrations the Chabad offers are intended to be inspirational.

LifeTown, New Albany, Ohio

In that vein, there are two programs that hold a truly special place at the Chabad: the Friendship Circle and LifeTown.

Both programs are volunteer-driven and are designed to help connect and integrate individuals with disabilities individuals within the community. According to the American Red Cross, people with disabilities are more susceptible to feeling social isolation or loneliness. And while we have seen strides in society in the past couple decades in terms of accessibility and accommodation in society, there are still many hurdles to face – especially socially.

“We really saw a need in our community,” says Esther Kaltmann, co-director of Chabad and director of the LifeTown and Friendship Circle programs. “People with disabilities are often very isolated, and we saw a lack of inclusive programs. They just didn’t exist in Columbus when we started these programs.”

The Friendship Circle pairs individuals with disabilities with volunteers based on age. There are programs for middle schoolers, high schoolers, and college students. Kaltmann says it’s a win-win scenario for those involved.

“Everyone deserves a friend,” Kaltmann says. “There shouldn’t be a barrier to friendship. We help make it as seamless as possible for anyone who wants it.”

LifeTown is designed to teach social life skills in a practical setting. Volunteers will staff mock stores and social situations, allowing individuals with disabilities to practice their life skills in a no-pressure setting. Examples include teaching financial literacy, scheduling a hair appointment, buying a movie ticket and more. It addresses many different educational needs and is designed to help individuals become active participants in their community.

Whether you’re an individual looking to enrich both your life and someone else’s, or a company hoping to make a difference in your community, all are welcome to participate. Volunteers help the Chabad achieve its main goal in the two programs – that every child with a disability who can benefit from these programs has the opportunity to benefit.

“If you want to be inspired, come here,” Kaltmann says. “You’ll see all the good in society. You will help people, and see other people help people. You will watch people overcome challenges.”

