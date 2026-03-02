The benefits of eating fermented foods

Fermentation has been used for centuries across the world to preserve food, dating as far back as ancient Egypt.

While fermentation originally served as a practical way to store foods, recent studies have shown that through fermentation, foods and drinks provide a wide range of health benefits such as supporting your digestion and immune systems.

Science behind fermentation

The American Medical Association (AMA) defines fermentation as the process of bacteria converting natural sugars in foods into acidic compounds.

These acidic compounds accelerate the growth of beneficial bacteria while preventing harmful strains that are responsible for spoiling food.

For example, vegetables can be fermented in a salty brine, which encourages the growth of naturally-occurring bacteria in those vegetables. Those bacteria then metabolize the sugars in the vegetables into lactic acid, producing the tangy flavor that is common in many fermented foods.

The fermentation process of dairy products is slightly different, according to Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). In this fermentation process, there are starter cultures added to the dairy, which initiates the fermentation process of converting the lactose into lactic acid.

Common misconceptions

Due to the nature of the fermentation process, there are several common misconceptions when it comes to consuming these foods and drinks.

One of the most common misconceptions is that fermented foods are unsafe due to the bacteria content. The fermentation process encourages the growth of the beneficial bacteria that already lives in the gut.

Another common misconception is whether the products found in stores are truly fermented.

When thinking of fermented foods, items such as pickles and sauerkraut may come to mind. Many shelf-stable pickled products are not truly fermented; they are just acidified in vinegar. True fermented foods require refrigeration and do not list vinegar as an ingredient.

Foods containing probiotics may also come up when referring to fermented foods. Although many fermented foods contain probiotics, not all of them do.

Probiotics can provide added health benefits, but fermented foods do not need them to be beneficial.

Benefits

Recent studies have shown that fermented foods can provide health benefits but “in order for a food to deliver the health benefits of fermentation, it must contain both live and active cultures,” according to the AMA.

Pay attention to food and drink labels, which should say if there are live and active culture in the product.

Research shows that fermented foods with these active cultures can improve digestion, boost the immune system and help the body better absorb nutrients.

Clinical studies have also shown that consuming fermented foods can increase your gut microbiome diversity, which in return can reduce inflammation and aid digestion. There has also been research that suggests the diversity in your gut microbiome lowers the risk of certain health conditions such as type two diabetes, according to Stanford Medicine.

Another added benefit of fermented dairy, according to the DFA, is that individuals who are lactose intolerant may be able to enjoy some fermented dairy products without discomfort. This is because some of the lactose is broken down by the bacteria during fermentation.

