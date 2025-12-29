Tee Off for Health

My first golf trip was a 15-minute car ride to a local miniature golf center where I proceeded to select a putter along with my choice of a red, green or yellow golf ball before sashaying to the first of the 18 manicured greens composed entirely of felt. Thus, is my immersion into the world of golf.

Although golf is not a nucleotide within my DNA, I am cognizant it holds significant implications for health. While Evan Che Stefanik’s piece, Fore Her Future, is centered on Mia Hammond’s accomplishments, my thoughts turned to the many benefits this great sport brings to well-being.

Thus my segue to the many ways golf improves physical, social and mental health.

Physical benefits

Golf plays a significant role in many of the body’s systems. The cardiovascular system is impacted significantly.

Playing 18 holes can result in walking seven miles, assuming a golf cart is not used. This aerobic workout helps control blood pressure and improve heart function. The muscular-skeletal system is positively impacted since the body parts in this system are forced to move in many ways such as required to swing a golf club. Walking 18 holes strengthens the muscles and bones in the legs and joints while also improving flexibility.

Golf also has a positive impact on metabolism. The movement required during a round of golf results into a high expenditure of calories. Up to 600 calories can be burned in a round of golf since as many as 10,000-14,000 steps may be taken. The result can positively impact blood sugar levels as well as reduce cholesterol levels.

When all of the aforementioned is taken into account, the impact on chronic health problems can be significant. The risk of developing type 2 diabetes may be reduced. There is also data to indicate that the risk of developing cancer can be reduced.

Mental and social benefits

Playing golf can reduce stress. Cortisol levels can be reduced and thus promote a sense of calm. Some golfers may have an opposing view since the frustration of not sinking a putt can cause one to become upset. However, golf does help one escape from the pressures at hand and create a sense of calm.

For many golfers, the need to focus on the task at hand can promote a high level of concentration and thus promote mindfulness. Absorbing one’s self in the surrounding beauty of a golf course is soothing.

There is some thinking that cognitive function is improved due to the fact that a golfer needs to strategize how to play a hole and apply problem solving skills. This may play a role in delaying the onset of dementia.

Golf also promotes social interaction which is important for promoting well-being. Research indicates that increased socialization enhances one’s ability to live longer and healthier.

For people of all ages, golf can be a health-enhancing sport. Get ready to tee off.

Healthfully,

Phil Heit

Emeritus Executive Director

Healthy New Albany, Inc.