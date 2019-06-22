Tasseography for Nutrition - Green tea

Green tea made from the leaves and buds of the Camellia sinensis plant is often touted as a natural remedy with various benefits. Many people drink this tea for weight loss promotion, prevention of cardiovascular disease, lower cholesterol and even sharper brain function.

Capsules filled with dry green tea leaves and green tea extract are often marketed as a means of increasing antioxidant intake without having to drink multiple cups of green tea daily.

Tea is rich in polyphenols, which have effects like reducing inflammation and fighting cancer. Green tea extract is prepared via the soaking of green tea leaves in an alcohol solution to isolate active components such as the catechin epigallocatechin-3-gallate. Catechins are natural antioxidants that can help prevent cell damage by reducing the formation of free radicals in the body. EGCG is one of the most powerful compounds in green tea and has been studied to treat various diseases. Green tea even contains small amounts of minerals that are important for health, including potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium.

Green tea supplements are seemingly advertised everywhere today and it’s helpful to see what the research supports.

Weight Loss

Though many people credit green tea with weight loss, it’s not that simple. A 2011 review in The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry looked at various studies on the effects of green tea supplements on energy expenditure, fat metabolism, food cravings and nutrient absorption. Results were mixed, as it was difficult to separate from the general effect of the caffeine content in green tea. While these varying results could point to an effect of green tea catechins on fat metabolism, there is no definitive research to support the supplement as an effective weight loss intervention.

Cardiovascular Disease

One 2003 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association does suggest that the use of green tea supplements may help keep cholesterol under control – when paired with a low-saturated fat diet. Bad cholesterol builds up in the arterial walls, reducing blood flow to the heart and increasing the risk of a heart attack. A positive effect on heart health is expected when the use of green tea extract leads to lower concentrations of LDL.

While the 2003 study encompasses a relatively small group of 240 adults, a supporting 2001 study in The Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health included results of nearly 77,000 people. It suggests that women who drank one to six cups of tea per day had a reduced risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared to non-tea drinkers.

Cancer Defense

Since 2006, 50-plus epidemiologic studies have sought to identify an association between green tea consumption and cancer risk since 2006, however, results have varied. Cancer Prevention Research published a 2009 study of 26 men who had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The men who took four capsules of green tea extract daily showed a significant decrease in certain markers that signal prostate cancer progression. Despite the promising results of this study, more research is needed. When it comes to cancer, green tea extract alone is not a successful intervention.

While the FDA generally recognizes tea as innocuous, some takers of green tea supplements do report side effects including:

Headache

Abdominal pain

Dizziness

Heartburn

Nausea

Muscle pain

Constipation

It’s important to remember that green tea supplements contain caffeine, which may trigger anxiety, increased heart rate and blood pressure, and dizziness.

Educate Yourself

If you decide to incorporate green tea extract, or any other supplement for that matter, it’s important to always read the supplemental facts label on each product. There are tons of green tea supplement brands and some may contain more or less caffeine than others. Other important information that can be found on these labels include active ingredients per serving, added fillers, binders or flavorings.

Pro Tip: If possible, look for a seal of approval from a third-party quality testing organization. These seals establish that the product contains the ingredients listed, a number of contaminants below the threshold for harm and was manufactured properly.

Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.