Student of the Year Nominee is inspired by family

× Expand Photo courtesy of Monica Davis Light and Lenses Photography Troutman with his parents, Mike and Stacy, and three brothers, Isaac, Aaron and Evan.

Owen Troutman’s journey to becoming the next Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student of the Year begins this January. The seven-week contest, described on the LLS website as a philanthropic leadership development program during which students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing and project management, raises funds for the LLS to fight blood cancer. The student who raises the most funds in the community is named Student of the Year, and Troutman is determined to earn that title.

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Wong Spreading the word will help to save lives

Troutman moved to New Albany at age 2 with his parents, Mike and Stacy, and his three brothers: Isaac, Aaron and Evan. As a 15-year-old sophomore at New Albany High School this year, Troutman was surprised to learn he was nominated, by a family friend, for the Student of the Year competition, and he was even a little apprehensive.

“At first I didn’t feel confident about how much money I could raise. I did not feel completely comfortable approaching people about getting involved,” Troutman says.

Once he got started, he quickly found the confidence and support he needed from those closest to him.

“I accepted the nomination and have started to build a team that will help me plan events and campaign to raise money and spread the word,” Troutman says. “I am finding out that my friends really do want to help me and want to get involved.”

The reason for the support, and for Troutman’s involvement, is his dad, Mike, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma three and a half years ago.

“Thankfully my dad is now in remission and is OK, but I don’t want anyone to have to go through what my dad and family went through,” says Troutman. “My goal is to raise as much money as I can, become the 2019 Student of the Year Columbus Chapter winner, raise awareness and turn a difficult life experience into something positive.”

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Wong Friends and other members of the community have played an important role for the Troutman family over the years.

Troutman will be able to spread the word about the contest through the many activities in which he participates. In addition to maintaining excellent grades in the classroom, Troutman is a member of the New Albany High School cross country team and participates in many service projects with his church youth group. His favorite activity, however, is basketball.

“I have been playing basketball since second grade and love the sport,” he says. “I am really looking forward to the New Albany High School recreation basketball league this winter. The rec league is a fun and laid back environment to play basketball with a lot of friends.”

Those friends and the community have played an important role for Troutman and his family through the years.

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Wong Troutman is involved in a myriad of activities including cross country, church service projects and basketball.

“Ever since living here I’ve met nothing but wonderful and supportive people that supported my family at our most difficult time. I can’t imagine going through such a hard time without the support we received from the community,” Troutman says.

Though college isn’t quite yet around the corner for Troutman, he has a good idea about where he hopes to go, and it’s in his father’s footsteps at Duke University.

“My dad has shared memories of many good times he had during college, and it sounds like the place for me,” Troutman says.

For now though, Troutman’s focus is on winning the Student of the Year contest with the help of his friends and the community that have been there for him and his family throughout his dad’s battle with cancer.

“No matter where life takes me, New Albany will always hold a special place in my heart,” he says.

To help Owen Troutman raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to fight blood cancer, visit his Student of the Year Contest website: https://events.lls.org/cog/centralohioSOY2019/otroutman

Bob Valasek is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.