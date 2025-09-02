Strength Training: An Essential Pillar of Fitness

Until a year ago, I would have considered myself summa cum laude if there was such a designation for fitness. Correlated to academic terms, my fitness ability achieved the highest level of distinction.

My elevated level of fitness would have been validated based upon several of the articles in this issue which noted various components of a well-rounded workout such as ways to maximize miles, how to strengthen one’s stride and post-race recovery advice.

After reviewing these articles and reflecting on my previous walking and running regimens, it became clear that my fitness level as well as the medical advice emphasized in the fitness literature were often void of one major component. That is, the importance of strength training to overall well-being.

Let me be succinct. If you do strength training, you will live longer and better. Yes, I am bold in taking such a position but the facts support my premise. Up until a year ago, strength training was not a component of my workout regime. I considered my cardio workouts to be more than adequate toward achieving a well-rounded level of good health.

A recent study published in The British Journal of Sports Medicine found that doing aerobic exercise or strength training correlated with a lower risk of dying during the time of the study. But when regularly doing both, the risk of dying was even lower.

More studies are now being published that stress the importance of strength training. Consider that once you reach your mid 30’s, you lose muscle mass. With strength training, you can reduce loss of muscle mass and conversely gain muscle function. In fact, many studies now show that regular strength training combined with aerobic exercise positively impact longevity as well as the risk of death from cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

The Department of Health and Human Services recommends 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity and strength training two times per week. I can attest to the difference that adding strength training to my workouts has made. I am stronger and feel better.

And you don’t need a gym membership to reap the benefits strength training brings. On a recent trip, I packed resistance bands and when possible, used them in lieu of weights. I used the bands to increase hip function, core strength and when I returned to the gym, I experienced an increase in the number of reps I was able to complete on various pieces of equipment. Of course, if you have access to a fitness facility, and there are many choices in New Albany, take advantage of the opportunity.

Stay strong,

Phil

Executive Editor