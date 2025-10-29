How a strength program is helping girls discover what they're capable of

Expand Sarah Higgiston

What started as a driveway workout during the COVID-19 pandemic has become one of Healthy New Albany’s most empowering youth programs. Lift Like a Girl, led by strength coach Beth Morrison, introduces girls to the fundamentals of lifting in an inclusive, supportive environment.

“I found lifting maybe 10 to 12 years ago, and it was something that was really motivating for me,” Morrison says. “When everything shut down during COVID, we started doing workouts in my driveway. My daughter was in seventh grade at the time, and her friends started coming … it became this really positive interaction between moms and daughters.”

The program officially took root after a conversation with a former HNA team member.

“One night we were talking about the driveway workouts, and she said, ‘Why don’t you come in and talk about starting something here?’ We just tried it to see if it would take off, and it did, in a big way,” Morrison says.

Lift Like a Girl for grades 6-9 is a multi-week program that blends strength and conditioning with practical guidance on injury prevention, goal setting and proper technique. Workouts use bodyweight, free weights and other fitness equipment to help girls grow stronger and more confident.

“I love helping girls develop their confidence and inner strength while teaching them what they’re capable of,” says Morrison. “We create an environment where they can thrive.”

A younger group of girls in grades 4-6 can join Starting Strength, a Lift Like a Girl program designed to introduce fitness foundations in a fun and age-appropriate way. Each session incorporates games, group activities and personalized instruction focused on mastering form, building strength and having fun.

Each session centers on helping girls discover their own strength, both physically and mentally.

“It’s a confidence thing,” Morrison says. “The confidence that comes from being able to move a lot of weight, you’re like, ‘I’m not bad. I can do anything.’ And that mindset … it just bleeds into all these other areas of their life.”

The approach is as intentional as it is inclusive.

“Most of the girls who join are brand new to lifting. Some have done zero physical activity before,” she says. “Everyone works at their own pace … they each track their own progress … so it’s not about comparing. It’s about looking at what you did last week and building on that.”

Morrison’s coaching style is rooted in patience and trust.

“I don’t push them when they’re not ready,” she says. “One girl took class with me for three years … when she started, she’d sit out half the time and just watch … By the end, she was coming in early to lift more.”

That sense of individual growth is reinforced with personal perspective.

“Today they were doing planks, and I told them, ‘I have a friend who can lift twice as much as me, but I can hold a plank longer,’” she says. “Everyone has different strengths.”

The sessions include a mix of structured lifting and high-energy games.

“We’ll do a block game with four stations, where each exercise involves a block … once they finish, they pass it to the next person. Or we’ll do musical chairs while lunging, or hopscotch, or TikTok challenges,” she says.

And don’t be fooled into thinking games are just for the younger girls.

“The older ones are super competitive … They’re actually more fun to do it with,” Morrison says, laughing. “They’re intense about it.”

One of the most impactful parts of the program is the sense of connection it builds.

“They do a lot of partner work. We talk about spotting each other, checking form, and making sure your partner has your back,” she says. “And that transfers to life too. Girls can have each other’s backs.”

When parents ask if the program is right for their daughter, Morrison is clear.

“We know physical activity is important. The earlier they start and the more success they have with it, the more likely it becomes a lifelong habit,” she says. “And in today’s world, where so much of youth sports is about specialization, I think we lose sight of just becoming a good athlete first.

“We do mobility, endurance, strength. We’re working the whole body,” she adds. “Before you go take on all the machines at the gym, let’s make sure you’ve got the shoulder strength and core stability to do it safely.”

Whether a girl is new to movement or already active in competitive sports, Lift Like a Girl offers something deeper.

“It’s not just about getting stronger,” Morrison says. “It’s about learning what you’re capable of.”

Dylan Telerski is the Healthy New Albany Marketing and Communications Manager.