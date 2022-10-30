Stay warm while hitting the pavement this winter with these gear ideas

Brooks Unisex Notch Thermal Beanie

$28

This thermal beanie fits securely while holding in warmth with breathable notched fleece. Bonus: An odor-resistant finish keeps the beanie fresh between washes.

www.columbusrunning.com

Amphipod Hydraform Ergo-Lite 16 oz. Water Bottle

$26.99

Staying hydrated is essential when running or walking longer distances. Carry the Amphipod water bottle along for easy sipping and an extra place to keep valuables in its zippered mini-stretch pocket.

www.publiclands.com

On Women’s Tights Long

$119.99

These high-performance, high-stretch running tights are made for year-round wear, but will keep you warm in cool days. For extra warmth, they include protective inserts above the knee and an extra layer of fabric. Additional features include ankle zippers, an adjustable waistband and covered pockets for valuables.

www.columbusrunning.com

Patagonia Women’s R1 Pullover

$139

Light weight and breathable yet able to trap heat and regulate temperature, this pullover is ultrasoft and ultra-cute. It comes in several different colors.

www.rei.com

BUFF Adult Dryflx Multifunctional Headwear and Face Mask

$25

Wear this multifunctional and quick-drying piece of fabric as you like – 12 different ways according to the brand—and enjoy 360 reflectivity, four-way stretch and UPF 50+ sun protection.

www.amazon.com

Darn Tough Pacer Micro Crew Ultralightweight Men’s Cushion Socks

$21

Shorter than a traditional crew sock, the micro crew has a performance fit to prevent slipping, bunching and blisters. The merino wool blend wicks moisture and dries fast, while the sock also has breathable zones in the forefoot and arch support to zap fatigue. With a lifetime guarantee, the micro crew offers all-weather wearability.

www.rei.com

Mizuno Breath Thermo FZ Men’s Jacket

$160

Wind and water resistance, plus advanced technology that uses your own body heat to keep you warm, this jacket will help you reach peak performance in the toughest of conditions.

www.fleetfeet.com

Asics Unisex Running Gloves

$28

Perfect for running when the temperature dips low, these gloves have a soft hand feel inside and reflective logo for better visibility in the dark.

www.columbusrunning.com

Kahtoola EXOspikes Traction System

$62.95

If you don’t plan on letting winter get in the way of your training, EXOspikes come in handy. With twelve 0.29 inch spikes per foot, the slip-on system is able to navigate both frozen and mixed terrain including ice and packed snow; no weather is too extreme to stop you from getting out there.

www.rei.com