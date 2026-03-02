How spring cleaning supports mental and physical well-being

Spring cleaning has long been framed as a seasonal chore, but beyond tidier closets and dust-free shelves, clearing out and cleaning up offers real benefits that support both mental and physical health.

From reducing stress and boosting focus to encouraging movement and eliminating germs, spring cleaning is not just another task, but rather an opportunity to make space for healthier habits and fresh starts.

Mental reset

Clutter in your home and work space doesn’t just take up physical space – it also contributes to mental overload. According to the American Psychological Association, a disorderly environment leads to increased stress, anxiety and difficulty focusing; but tidying up can give you a greater sense of control and improve mood.

Because cleaning is generally a finite task, it offers a simple way to regain control of your space, and with tangible, visible results, it offers a sense of accomplishment once completed.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, gaining a sense of accomplishment and control relieves stress, anxiety and tension within the body, providing immediate mental and emotional clarity. The act of cleaning itself is also grounding in its repetitiveness, promoting feelings of calmness.

With less clutter in sight comes less cognitive strain, and, as a result, your home or work environment becomes a restorative space rather than a stressful one.

When your environment feels calmer, safer and more comforting, the impact of cleaning on mental health spans long-term. In a space free of stressors, focus and productivity increase, further promoting accomplishment and improved mood. These results can even help fend off symptoms of depression, according to a study published by Society for Personality and Social Psychology.

Body boost

Beyond calming the mind, spring cleaning also provides physical health benefits, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

From lifting, bending and stretching, to spending more time on your feet, decluttering engages more muscles than you realize and gets you moving. This type of functional movement not only allows you to accomplish two things at once, but can be especially valuable for those who aren’t fans of rigorous exercise.

In addition to serving as a form of physical activity, regular cleaning improves posture, strength and balance – improving overall function and mobility and even increasing longevity, according to a study published by BMC Geriatrics.

A tidy space also plays a part in injury prevention, as less clutter reduces potential hazards.

Lastly, and perhaps the most obvious health benefit of spring cleaning, is the timely elimination of germs and allergens.

Vacuuming, disinfecting surfaces and washing fabrics rids your space of bacteria, viruses and allergens such as dust, pollen, mold and pet dander – in turn, preventing the seasonal spread of sickness and lessening allergy-season symptoms.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.