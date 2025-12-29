Soft-cooked eggs may pose safety hazards

Eggs are a staple in many households with 87 percent of Americans consuming eggs at least once a week. While some people prefer scrambled or hard-boiled eggs, others prefer their eggs to be soft and runny.

For some, there is a misconception that runny eggs are always unsafe.

Raw eggs do carry the risk of containing salmonella, a bacteria which can cause food poisoning and symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach pains. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate the risk is 1 in 20,000 or 0.005 percent.

However, while consuming raw or undercooked eggs is not advised, there are ways to still enjoy classic dishes such as eggs in a basket or eggs benedict while reducing the risk of infection.

Pasteurized, please!

Pasteurization involves heating a food product to a specific temperature for a set amount of time in order to kill harmful bacteria and germs.

Expand Angus Fraser

This process can be applied to eggs in their shell as well, with pasteurization effectively killing the bacteria. While pasteurization does not completely erase the risk of salmonella, it can be an added safety measure.

Pasteurized eggs – not to be confused with pasture-raised – should be marked with a P and their carton should clearly state that they are pasteurized.

Even with pasteurized eggs, safe food handling practices should still be followed, such as properly refrigerating the eggs and hand washing before and during food preparation to prevent cross-contamination.

Cooked to perfection

Although less than three percent of shell eggs are pasteurized in the U.S., egg products such as liquid, frozen and dried eggs, are all required to be pasteurized, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For recipes that utilize raw or undercooked eggs, such as Caesar dressing, mayonnaise, certain frostings or homemade ice cream, pasteurized eggs or egg products are key to minimizing salmonella risk.

Otherwise, to avoid salmonella food poisoning, the FDA recommends casseroles and other dishes containing eggs be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. A food thermometer is suggested as the best way to ensure these dishes reach the proper temperature.

× Expand Amanda Stevens

The Perfect Protein

Not all protein is created equal. The Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) grades the quality of a protein source based on its digestibility and humans’ amino acid requirements.

Expand Sue Thompson

The scores range from zero to one, and the closer to one, the better. Eggs have a perfect score.

In some health and fitness communities, raw eggs might be mixed into smoothies or shakes for added protein.

However, there are also other sources of protein with a perfect PDCAAS score that don’t involve the risk of food poisoning.

These sources, many of which are available as powder supplements that are easily added to nutritional drinks, include casein (milk protein), cow’s milk, soy protein and whey protein.

Facts About Food Poisoning

Salmonellosis, the food borne illness caused by salmonella bacteria, is one of the most common forms of food poisoning in the U.S. with a million cases recorded per year and 26,500 hospitalizations, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Most cases are the result of eating undercooked eggs or poultry, though salmonella bacteria can also contaminate fruits and vegetables, unpasteurized dairy products, raw meat, seafood and untreated water.

Animals, including pets, may also carry the bacteria, which is why hand washing is important prior to eating, especially after touching animals.

People can also spread salmonella. Someone who is sick with Salmonellosis may risk spreading it to other people if they fail to wash their hands and contaminate surfaces or food.

Although Salmonellosis can resolve on its own after a few days, there are certain individuals who may have a higher risk of severe illness. This includes people who are pregnant, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.