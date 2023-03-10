Soccer league supports high school athletes with scholarships

The New Albany Adult Co-Ed Soccer League is all about fun – and a good cause.

The nonprofit league, which was co-founded by current president Jam Khorrami in 2004. Since 2019, it has been using its excess funds to provide scholarships to high school soccer players living in New Albany.

Alex Lowery, a board member who has played with the adult league for 13 years, had the idea to give back to the community. He wanted to use the money they collect from players in a constructive way.

“Our only expenses are field rental and everything else goes into the scholarships,” Lowery says. “So, our players have ownership in this and they really have taken ownership of it. They really enjoy it.”

Since 2019, the league has awarded a total of $16,500 to 19 student athletes.

The league plays on Saturday afternoons at Bevelhymer Field in spring and fall. Seasons are nine games long and typically consist of four to six teams with players’ ages ranging from 18 to 60.

“I typically refer to it as a glorified pickup game with two refs,” Lowery says.

There is no championship. Lowery quotes another player, who astutely explained why.

“As soon as we register, everyone wins because we’re supporting scholarships,” he says.

Any high school senior living in New Albany that plays on a school or club soccer team can apply for the scholarship. Because the city of New Albany is expanding, the league is including more school districts.

The relationship between New Albany-Plain Local School District and the adult league is strong, according to athletic director Richard Wildenhaus.

“We value the partnership we have with the New Albany Adult Co-Ed Soccer organization,” Wildenhaus says. “The two entities have a true partnership for our students in an effort to provide them with opportunities to succeed.”

Two scholarship recipients from New Albany High School who have continued on to play soccer at the collegiate level are Denison University freshman Henri Heyes and University of Oklahoma sophomore Kelis Brown.

Heyes played center back during his first season at Denison and is majoring in global commerce and financial economics and minoring in Chinese.

“All the effort you put in training every day, to get to keep playing in college and then to receive a scholarship like that, it just gives me a sense of validation,” Heyes says. “That all the work that I’ve done has paid off a little bit and it not only contributes to helping me pay off college, but it helps with everything in the future.”

Brown is pre-law and is majoring in political science. She says she put her scholarship toward fees, housing and her meal plan her freshman year.

“It is just such a touching thing to be recognized by the community,” Brown says. “And (realizing) the impact that you have on the community as an athlete and even younger people who get to look up to you and strive for the same thing. For example, my little sister was at the ceremony when I won the award and I think things like that make her realize she can do the same thing if she works hard and really gives an effort.”

The scholarship application opens March 1 and submissions are due by April 14. The ceremony to announce the winners is on May 24. Last year, the league gave out six $1,000 scholarships.

“I have the opportunity to speak to the scholarship winners,” Lowery says. “It’s rather heartwarming to hear that, … for instance, one student said, ‘I don’t have to worry about where I’m going to get money for books for the upcoming freshman year.’ Another student says that they could leave their summer job early and spend more time with their family. These little stories resonate and it’s very nice to see that.”

Registration for the adult league’s spring season, which runs April 1 to June 3, is open now. You can register at www.naparks.org/custom_pages/4898/co-ed-soccer. The league is open to all experience levels and all ages, 18 and up.

In addition to its scholarship program, the league donates to the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry each year through a competition between teams. The team that donates the most food receives a trophy. The players have donated over 1,200 pounds of non-perishable items.

“We are so grateful to the New Albany Adult Co-Ed Soccer League for the donation drives they have done for the New Albany Food Pantry over the years,” Rachel Jaffy, food pantry manager, says. “The donation drives have helped raise awareness of the pantry and the ongoing need for donations to support us throughout the year as the needs of those in our community grow.”

The New Albany Adult Co-Ed Soccer League gives back to the community and comes together

on Saturdays for the love and enjoyment of the game. Lowery says it’s a great environment for families and children, and for all skill levels – from true beginners to professionals – as two members of the Columbus Crew showed up to play in a game last year.

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.