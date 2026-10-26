Smart Curbs that Give Back

Expand City of New Albany

Imagine if everyday cement curbs could actively filter our water supply instead of polluting it. That is the genius behind Curbing Sediment, an award-winning research project by Halina Steiner and Ryan Winston at The Ohio State University. And it’s an idea that has caught the attention of New Albany officials.

Traditional curbs act like concrete expressways for pollution. Every time it rains, the rushing stormwater washes across the asphalt and concrete, gathering everything including heavy metals, motor oil, lawn fertilizers and loose dirt. Without treatment, this dirty mix dumps directly into local streams and rivers.

This new solution, though, is surprisingly simple: give the curb a textured makeover. By milling custom patterns into the face of concrete curbs, gutters and aprons, the textured surface acts essentially like a speed bump, slowing down the rushing stormwater and trapping floating debris before it can fall into storm drains. During lab tests, these textured curbs captured more than 80 percent of sediment, easily beating EPA water quality targets.

Now, the City of New Albany is bringing this innovation out of the lab and into the community. As part of the Rose Run Phase II expansion, New Albany is installing a textured curb inside of a parking lot to continue collecting data and dirt.

“Incorporating this cutting-edge stormwater technology into Rose Run Phase II aligns perfectly with New Albany’s commitment to environmental sustainability,” says Deputy City Manager Adrienne Joly. “By serving as a real-world testing ground for these redesigned curbs, we’re not only protecting our local stream corridor today, but helping gather vital data that could help transform water quality practices across our region tomorrow.”

Unlike bulky rain gardens, these smart curbs fit right along streets and in parking lots without crowding sidewalks or cutting down shade trees. They allow regular street sweepers to easily clear out trapped dirt on their normal routes while working together with Rose Run Park’s bigger goals: restoring native stream habitats and creating a new, peaceful place for the community to gather and reflect at the Veterans Memorial. Every time it rains, New Albany will get to watch this tech in action, proving just how seriously the City takes protecting the environment for the future.

Katie Allen is a Communications & Marketing Specialist at the City of New Albany.