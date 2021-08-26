Shawn Holt works to raise awareness of behavioral health issues

Shawn Holt recalls a New Albany Community Foundation panel series he participated in where he asked attendees about their experiences with addiction and mental illness.

“Not surprisingly, almost everyone (voiced) that they have been affected personally or know of friends and families that are dealing with these challenges,” Holt says.

Though so many – especially here in central Ohio – are affected either directly or indirectly by addiction and other mental health issues, they still carry stigma. Holt is working to end that stigma both in his personal and professional life.

As the president and CEO of Maryhaven, a treatment center for addiction and mental illness, Holt works to educate others about the impact of substance abuse and mental health issues as well as the dangers of misinformation and social stigma. He often participates in workshops and panels to further spread awareness of the issues.

He came to Maryhaven and New Albany about five years ago after a six-year stint as president and CEO of Columbus’ St. Vincent Family Center, a nonprofit delivering behavioral health treatment. He’s felt right at home ever since.

Holt is passionate about his work and has no hesitation declaring his favorite part of the job. As the head of an organization that helps people facing addiction and mental illness challenges, he says it’s incredibly fulfilling to see the end result: a changed life.

He says that ties into another cherished element of his work.

“The other thing that I really like is being able to provide … a culture for people to work in that they know that they’re valued and that they’re actually making a difference in the community,” Holt says.

Adam Rowan, COO of Maryhaven, has worked with Holt for a decade. With their offices about 10 feet from each other, they interact daily on the upkeep of the company as well as how to improve it.

Though Rowan transitioned from St. Vincent Family Center to Maryhaven after Holt, he says he’s had no trouble recognizing how much Holt has accomplished in his time there.

“He leads for the mission, which means that he really keeps everything in the focus of why are we here? What do we do with our organization? And that’s helping our clients and serving our community,” Rowan says. “The other thing that makes him very effective is that he does it with a level of authenticity.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call Maryhaven at 614-445-8131. For immediate assistance, call 911 or the 24-hour SAMHSA National Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

Each morning when Holt rolls out of bed, he remembers the community he’s serving and he smiles. Holt says he values how open New Albany is to changing with the times and fighting for what’s right, and he’s glad he gets to work in that kind of environment every day.

“I love the fact that (the community is) willing to take on new challenges,” Holt says. “They are willing to have open dialogue about what we need to do better as a community to make sure all people feel comfortable.”

New Albany immediately became home for Holt when he settled into his new position and he’s found plenty to love since. He appreciates having so much within walking distance but says he struggles to pick a favorite aspect of the suburb.

“It’s hard to pinpoint one thing about New Albany,” Holt says. “We’re extremely blessed to live in that community. It’s a community that’s caring. It’s supportive. It’s just a great place to be.”

The community’s readiness for challenge ranks high, though.

During the pandemic, specifically, Maryhaven saw an influx of clients, Holt says. The pandemic kept all of the company’s 170 inpatient and residential treatment beds consistently full. He attributes the increased need for Maryhaven to the increased feelings of isolation and anxiety during the pandemic and quarantine that, in turn, led to more overdoses. Maryhaven, Holt and his team were critical in helping during those unforeseen months.

That’s why New Albany’s openness to criticism and willingness to change is especially important to Holt, who hopes to see the false perceptions surrounding behavioral health diminish as he continues his work in the field.

“With substance abuse and mental health, there is a great deal of stigma that’s still related to these diseases,” Holt says. “There are success stories of people actually changing their lives, leading productive lives. The more that we can tell stories to let people know that, first and foremost, this is a disease and people need to get treatment, I think the better we go into breaking down those stigmas so people can get the treatment that they need.”

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.