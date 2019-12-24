Scene in New Albany | January/February 2020

Photos from Thanks for Giving 4-Miler and The New Albany Community Foundation's 17th annual Remarkable Evening

The New Albany Community Foundation's 17th annual Remarkable Evening 

Dec. 3, Wexner Residence 

Photos courtesy of James DeCamp Photography and Nanette Bedway Studio LLC

Jack and Charlotte Kessler, Allan Tessler
Abdul Ahmad, Lydia Artz, Bilan Yakoub
Nikki Haley

The 2019 New Albany Community Foundation's Remarkable Evening featuring Nikki Haley photographed Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Wexner's Car Barn and White Barn.

20191203Hinson-1185

The 2019 New Albany Community Foundation's Remarkable Evening featuring Nikki Haley photographed Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Wexner's Car Barn and White Barn.

Lisa Harris, Craige Mohre
Mayo Shattuck, Bill Ebbing, Steve Steinour

Thanks for Giving 4-Miler

Nov. 28

Photos by Theresa Halpern

T4G Board (853x1280).jpg
T4G Checks (1280x786).jpg
T4G Family (1280x853).jpg
T4G Kids Race (1280x816).jpg
T4G Turkeys (853x1280).jpg