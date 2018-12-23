Scene in New Albany | January 2019

The New Albany Women's Network Annual Charity Fashion Show was November 11 at The Estate at New Albany.
×
1 of 5
Photos by Derk's Works Photography
Doris Robinson
×
2 of 5
Photos by Derk's Works Photography
Katie Rausch, Kristen Hamrick, Ginna RInkov, Laura Parr, Melissa Powelson, Sarah Miller
×
3 of 5
Photos by Derk's Works Photography
Robin Williams, Allison Meslow
×
4 of 5
Photos by Derk's Works Photography
Sue Schultz
×
5 of 5
Photos by Derk's Works Photography
Terri Erlenbach, Robin Whittington, Danielle Smith, Kristin Hamrick