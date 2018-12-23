Scene in New Albany | January 2019

Photos from the New Albany Women's Network Annual Charity Fashion Show

The New Albany Women's Network Annual Charity  Fashion Show was November 11 at The Estate at New Albany.

Photos by Derk's Works Photography

Doris Robinson

Katie Rausch, Kristen Hamrick, Ginna RInkov, Laura Parr, Melissa Powelson, Sarah Miller

Robin Williams, Allison Meslow

Sue Schultz

Terri Erlenbach, Robin Whittington, Danielle Smith, Kristin Hamrick

