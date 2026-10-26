A season of magic and thrills

As temperatures drop, central Ohio runners can keep moving with holiday-themed races throughout November and December. From turkey trots to reindeer runs, there are plenty of ways to get outside this season.

Dr. O Memorial Walk/5K and Virtual 5K

Sat., Nov. 7

9 a.m.

7100 Graphics Way, Lewis Center

As Mount Carmel celebrates 140 years of caring for central Ohio, its Memorial 5K walk/run and 1-mile walk/run enters its third year of supporting the Street Medicine program. Honoring Dr. John O’Handley, known as “Dr. O,” and his service as medical director of the Mount Carmel Street Medicine program for more than 25 years, the race is dedicated to his work and commitment to health as a frequent weekend 5K runner himself.

For more than 40 years, the Street Medicine program has provided urgent medical care at no cost to individuals who are uninsured, underinsured or who have faced barriers. Medical teams treat acute illness, infections, wounds and unmanaged chronic conditions while providing social care support for food resources, specialty appointments and primary care connections.

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Columbus SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run

Sun., Nov. 15

7:30 a.m., 5K

8:30 a.m., 10K and 15K

McFerson Commons, 218 W. St., Columbus

The SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run is a race series that visits major cities across the country, and it returns to Columbus this year for another morning of sweet treats. Now a longtime Columbus tradition, the Hot Chocolate Run first came to the city in 2012, drawing roughly 10,000 runners for its inaugural event.

The race kicks off in the Riverfront District, taking runners through neighborhoods such as the Brewery District, German Village, Victorian Village and the Short North, and passing by local landmarks such as Goodale Park and Schiller Park, before ending by Nationwide Arena. Runners and walkers can choose from three different distances: 5K, 10K and 15K.

Along with a medal and a full-zip fleece, racers can enjoy an array of sweet treats after the race, including a finisher’s mug filled with hot chocolate, chocolate fondue and dippable treats.

Thanks For Giving 4 Miler

Thurs., Nov. 26

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8 a.m., Opening Ceremony

8:15 a.m., Kids Race (200-meter)

8:30 a.m., Thanks For Giving 4 Miler

200 Market St., New Albany

For those celebrating Thanksgiving locally, the Thanks For Giving 4 Miler brings the famous holiday race tradition to New Albany. The 4-mile race starts and finishes near Market Square, taking runners and walkers around scenic local neighborhoods for a holiday tradition that supports local charities.

There is no official fee for the race, but participants are encouraged to donate however much they would like. To receive the race t-shirt, a $40 minimum donation is required. Net proceeds are donated to three local nonprofits: The Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Life Care Alliance and The New Albany Thanksgiving Day fund at the New Albany Community Foundation.

Columbus Hungry Turkey Trot

Sat., Nov. 28

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8:30 a.m., Kids Fun Run

8:45 a.m., 5K, 10K and 1/3 Marathon

COSI/Genoa Park

Ahead of the big game against That Team Up North, runners and walkers can take part in the Columbus Hungry Turkey Trot, which includes a 5K, 10K, 1/3 marathon and a Kids Fun Run.

The chip-timed event starts and finishes behind COSI at Genoa Park. In addition to a custom race bib and finisher's medal, participants also receive a sweet treat, refreshments and their choice of swag, such as festive hats, tutus, long sleeve shirt or hoodie.

This race is stroller- and dog-friendly, though dogs must be on a leash and participants with a dog are recommended to start after the main group. A bowl for dogs is set up at the finish line.

While registration fees cover race expenses and swag, participants are encouraged to contribute to the Columbus Hungry Turkey Trot's $2,000 donation goal for the Humane Society of Delaware County.

The Jingle Bell Run

Sat. Dec. 5

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8 a.m.,

COSI/Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus

Swap your turkey legs for jingle bells with the Jingle Bell Run. Offering options for both a 5K and 1-mile route, the race takes participants along the downtown Scioto Mile riverfront trails. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome, making the event a festive way for families and friends to kick off the holiday season together.

Along with providing the opportunity to embrace the season with costumes and holiday gear, the event includes awards and a post-race celebration. Proceeds support the Arthritis Foundation and its efforts to provide resources and support for people affected by arthritis. With its holiday theme and downtown riverfront setting, the Jingle Bell Run offers a festive way to get outside and stay active as the holiday season gets underway.

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NC4K Reindeer Run

Sat. Dec. 12

8:30 a.m., Kids’ Fun Run

9 a.m., Reindeer Run 5K and Santa Stroll 1-Mile Walk

National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St., Columbus

For nearly two decades, the fundraising efforts of NC4K and its predecessor, Nellie’s Catwalk for Kids, have provided support to kids, teens and their families going through cancer diagnoses and treatments, with one avenue of support being its events for play fundraising efforts.

With staple events including its spring gala and The Show in the fall – which includes a fashion parade of survivors and supporters – the year’s efforts culminate in the Reindeer Run each December. With a 5K run and virtual option, a 1-mile walk and a Chick-fil-A Kids’ Fun Run, the race circles the bank of the Scioto River and is followed by a Rooftop Reindeer Party at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum with free catering from Chick-fil-A.

Megan Brokamp and Jane Dimel are editors at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.