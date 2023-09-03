Runners and walkers face same barriers, similar results

Twenty years ago, the existence of organized walking groups was as prevalent as training groups for distance runners in 1970, when my running career began. Very few were to be found.

Since 1970, we have seen the growth of running explode. And since 2003 with the advent of the New Albany Walking Club, central Ohio has seen a culture of walking propelled by leaps and bounds. The New Albany Walking Classic has become an epicenter for walkers much like the NYC and Boston Marathons perpetuated interest in the running movement.

As I reflect on the walking movement and walking events, I am reminded of the barriers both runners and walkers have encountered.

Acceptance. When I began my running career, I would meander through the streets of NYC and people would mock everything from my attire to my running gait. When I transitioned to walking after moving to New Albany, I experienced my share of condescending statements about my speed walking form.

Discrimination. On the starting line of the 1972 NYC Marathon, I stood behind a group of women runners who staged a sit-in. They were protesting the requirement that women start earlier than the men rather than at the same time. Fortunately, since that time, women have achieved equal status as men. Walkers have been relegated to start in the back of most races so as not to interfere with the runners. Really? There are races in which I have beaten hundreds of runners and yet I was required to start in the back. Now, a number of races start everyone by their projected finish time and not whether they walk or run.

Sponsorships. In the early days of running, it was extremely difficult to acquire the necessary corporate funding, as conducting a race has many fixed expenses. Prospective funders did not feel there was an adequate return on investment for providing sponsorships. Today, corporate sponsors are funding some of the major running races by committing large sums of resources. When I initiated the inaugural Walking Classic, I was snubbed constantly by corporate donors,

one of whom told me that I would be lucky to get 50 walkers to participate. Of course the Walk grew to over 3,000 participants and thus attracted major sponsors. The Walking Classic became the impetus for the creation of Healthy New Albany which, in turn, has changed many lives.

Over 50 years ago, the running movement had many barriers to overcome. Twenty years ago, the walking movement faced the same barriers. Reflecting upon these impediments, I am proud to say change has come a long way.

Phil Heit

Executive Director Emeritus

Healthy New Albany