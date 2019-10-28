Rose Run Leads the Way

From the start, New Albany’s master plan placed great emphasis on connecting people to nature and each other. You don’t have to look far to find sidewalks, pocket parks and miles of leisure trails.

Now, Rose Run Park, scheduled for completion later this year, will become the axis upon which social, civic and natural connections revolve in the center of town and the stream will reclaim its role as the physical, visual and emotional heart of New Albany. Like spokes on a wheel, new pathways and trails connect the New Albany-Plain Local School’s campus and the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts to the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, and Market Square’s restaurants, cafés and shops.

With the recent reopening of Dublin-Granville Road, residents can now see the park take shape. Along the road, narrower traffic lanes to reduce speeds, a brick crosswalk to promote safety and the first half-mile of New Albany’s protected bike lane, or velo loop, are complete. To the north, a terraced limestone and grass wall on the school campus will be connected to a large granite plaza to the south, offering ample seating for larger-scale events.

South of the plaza, a pedestrian bridge and promenade with decorative brick, cast iron railing, lights, seating and overlook are far enough along to envision the dramatic impact this restoration and revitalization project will have on our community. When complete, the promenade will also feature a bike hub/fix-it station east of the promenade to allow cyclists to make repairs, inflate tires, fill water bottles and take a break. Together, these features will create a natural and safe connection between Market Square, the learning campus, the McCoy Center and, in the future, the New Albany Community Foundation’s Charleen and Charles Hinson Amphitheater.

Also under construction is the new library garden that is being built with the cooperation of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. The garden will link to the park and offer a scenic spot to read a book or enjoy special events. Overgrown brush and trees have been removed to shape the birch walk that will form an enchanting path linking the library garden to the natural creek area near the river bed. Prior to completion, large decorative bluestones engraved with quotes reflecting the four Community Pillars – Lifelong Learning, Health & Wellness, Arts & Culture and Environmental Sustainability – will be embedded in the ground along the path.

Several park elements, including the reopening of Dublin-Granville Road, were completed ahead of schedule, and more information about the park is available at www.newalbanyohio.org/answers/rose-run-park.

Additional phases of Rose Run Park could also occur south of Main Street near Village Hall and along Dublin-Granville Road, continuing to put a focus on bringing people together in the heart of New Albany. Finally, the city recently applied for an Ohio Public Works grant to extend Market Street east of Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road to 3rd Street. If the city is successful in receiving grant funds, construction could begin on this extension project as early as summer 2020. Community benefits for this Market Street extension include improved traffic dispersal and creating even stronger connections between Market Square, Market and Main, and our historic Village Center in the vicinity of Dublin-Granville Road, High Street, and 2nd and 3rd streets.

We will continue working to bring added recreational, natural and social amenities to our Village Center, while simultaneously exploring ways to alleviate traffic congestion through the area.

Adrienne Joly is the director of administrative services for the City of New Albany.