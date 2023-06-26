Revolutionizing health care with AI-powered conversations

Got a health care question?

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into so much of our lives has shown significant potential in revolutionizing industries, and the American health care system is no exception.

One specific application of AI is ChatGPT, a language model developed by American AI research lab OpenAI. ChatGPT has garnered attention for its seemingly intelligent and friendly conversations. And while many who have used ChatGPT simply use the app to talk and explore the bounds of its AI, by analyzing large amounts of data and generating human-like responses, ChatGPT can potentially transform healthcare approaches.

For Example, Bernard Marr’s piece in Forbes titled “Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Top 14 Uses of ChatGPT in Medicine and Wellness,” ChatGPT holds significant promise in various health care areas when integrated with existing systems like electronic health records.

For employees, ChatGPT can help streamline administrative tasks and reduce the burden on health care professionals.

“By automating routine tasks and reducing the workload of medical staff, ChatGPT can free up resources and allow healthcare professionals to focus on more critical aspects of their work,” Marr writes.

Also, as an assistant for the front office, it can be used to help patients schedule appointments, receive treatment and manage their health information.

Not only is ChatGPT beneficial for health care providers, but it also has potential value for patients. With rising health care costs, many Americans hesitate to seek hospital care due to potential financial burdens. ChatGPT can help by providing personalized and accessible health care information to patients.

“ChatGPT can provide instant and reliable answers to patients’ queries, enabling them to make informed decisions about their health,” Marr says.

Moreover, a study published in Nature Medicine reveals that AI algorithms, including ChatGPT,

demonstrated proficiency in diagnosing a wide range of diseases and even outperformed human physicians in specific scenarios.

“ChatGPT demonstrated high diagnostic accuracy across multiple medical conditions,” the article states.

This feature can empower and engage patients, allowing them to actively manage their well-being. However, it is important to acknowledge the limitations and potential concerns associated with relying on AI technology like ChatGPT in the health care system. While ChatGPT has the potential to provide accurate information, it cannot replace professional medical advice.

The ethical considerations surrounding the use of ChatGPT in health care must be examined. Bias in AI algorithms has been a prominent concern, as it could lead to unequal treatment or discriminatory practices.

“While ChatGPT is capable of providing valuable information, it is essential to remember that it is not a licensed medical professional and should not be treated as such,” Marr says.

Since AI cannot be licensed, health care organizations must adhere to various regulations, such as HIPAA, to ensure the safe and appropriate use of ChatGPT.

Data privacy and security remain crucial concerns for health care professionals and patients. Patient data is susceptible, and strict measures must be in place to protect its confidentiality.

The software will hold automated summaries of patient interactions and medical histories, which can help streamline the medical record-keeping process. However, it can also put the patient and hospital at risk in a cyber attack.

As ChatGPT integrates into the health care system, robust protocols must be established to prevent unauthorized access and maintain patient trust. Keeping these concerns in mind, Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, shared a tweet on Feb. 18 highlighting the importance of regulating ChatGPT.

“We think showing these tools to the world early, while still somewhat broken, is critical if we are going to have sufficient input and repeated efforts to get it right,” the tweet reads. “We also need enough time for our institutions to figure out what to do. Regulation will be critical and will take time to figure out.”

Although there are several kinks that need to be resolved before ChatGPT can be integrated into health care, it does not appear to be going away. The conversation around AI and health care has only just begun, and there is more to do to ensure its safety, security and efficacy.

“These tools will help us be more productive (can’t wait to spend less time doing email!), healthier (AI medical advisors for people who can't afford care), smarter (students using ChatGPT to learn), and more entertained (AI memes lolol),” Altman tweets.

