Residents drive success of New Albany's growing waste reduction program

New Albany’s waste reduction efforts were born out of the City’s Strategic Plan. Through interviews and community surveys, residents voiced strong support for sustainability and identified waste reduction as a priority area. In response, City Council formed the Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB) in 2021 – a group of residents tasked with advising Council on how to translate those values into action.

Expand City of New Albany

One of SAB’s earliest focus areas was expanding opportunities for responsible recycling and waste disposal. Their recommendations built on early conversations about hosting household hazardous waste and paper shredding events and quickly led to the launch of the City’s first e-waste drive in 2022. The turnout far exceeded expectations.

“We thought we might collect some old cellphones,” says Adrienne Joly, who oversees the City’s Administration Department. “Instead, we filled our trailer and realized just how much interest there was.”

Since then, the program has expanded steadily. The City has hosted separate household hazardous waste drives, added seasonal recycling programs for items such as pumpkins, holiday lights and political signs, and eventually combined the household hazardous waste drive, e-waste drive and an inaugural paper shredding drive into one comprehensive event in April of this year.

Record-breaking year

Expand City of New Albany

This year’s waste reduction drive saw more than 1,200 vehicles come through the service facility in three hours – nearly three times the turnout from last year.

Staff and volunteers worked long hours to accommodate as many residents as possible, but the overwhelming response required some vehicles to be turned away once capacity was reached.

Despite the logistical challenges, the event made a significant impact:

A total of 20,897 pounds of electronic waste were collected and diverted from landfills – a 176 percent increase from 2024.

More than 6,000 pounds of paper were shredded securely.

Final totals for household hazardous waste are still being calculated but are expected to be similarly strong.

City staff, volunteers, vendors and Councilmembers were all hands-on deck for the event. Councilmember Kasey Kist, who serves as City Council’s Sustainability Advisory Board liaison, was on-site throughout the day.

“The turnout was incredible – proof that our community is serious about sustainability,” Kist says. “Let’s build on this momentum and make waste reduction part of our everyday habits.”

Community values on display

Expand City of New Albany

The popularity of the event reflects more than just convenience – it speaks to New Albany residents’ desire to make responsible choices and live out the values identified in the City’s Strategic Plan.

“People feel good knowing they’re doing the right thing,” Joly says. “This program removes the barriers that sometimes prevent people from recycling or properly disposing of items. We’re making it easier for our community to act on what they already care about.”

Items commonly dropped off included TVs, computers and paint cans. While fewer cellphones are showing up – a sign that residents have already cleared out older devices – some unexpected and nostalgic items still appear each year.

Growing responsibly

Expand City of New Albany

As the event grows, so does the City’s effort to manage it effectively. Joly noted that the team is actively reviewing feedback and exploring ways to improve logistics and accessibility. While seasonal opportunities for recycling are regularly available through the City, there are new efforts underway to discover interest in other areas of sustainability.

The City is preparing to pilot a curbside compost pickup program in a local neighborhood, which will help gauge interest in year-round organics recycling and potentially further expand the City’s sustainability offerings.

Thinking regionally, acting locally

While the Waste Reduction Drive occasionally draws participation from outside New Albany, the City encourages non-residents to take advantage of regional options that are available year-round. This helps keep New Albany’s event manageable and focused on serving its own community.

Here are some alternative drop-off resources:

SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Facility – www.swaco.org/195/household-hazardous-waste

Ohio Drop Off Recycling Centers – www.ohiodropoff.com/Gahanna.htm

DKMM Solid Waste District – www.dkmm.org/hazardous-waste

Recycle Right Search Tool – www.recycleright.org/recycling-locations

Sustainability starts at home

From nostalgic electronics to everyday household items, New Albany’s Waste Reduction Program continues to give residents a safe, convenient and meaningful way to care for their homes and their environment. It’s a community-led success – and a model of how small steps, when made easy and accessible, can create lasting impact.

Madison Miller is the communications & marketing specialist for the City of New Albany.