Researchers caution against overconsumption of popular sweetening agent

Because overconsumption of added sugars can bring on numerous health problems, sugar substitutes have become a popular dietary choice in recent years. Food and drink products containing sugar substitutes are often labeled as ‘diet,’ however, sugar substitutes may come with their own health risks.

Artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols are often used as substitutes for sugar. Sugar alcohols occur naturally in our bodies and some produce items, but most sugar alcohols found in processed foods are manmade.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other health resources approved various sugar substitutes after randomized controlled trials. Unfortunately, due to trial constraints, the results reveal more about the potential short-term effects than the long-term.

Various studies linked artificial sweeteners to obesity, including a publication by the Quarterly Journal of Medicine.

Despite this, the disclosure policies of authorities like the FDA and EU don’t require the quantities of specific sweeteners to be included on food labels, and many people don’t realize they’re consuming high levels of artificial sweeteners.

Examining xylitol

Last year, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic conducted a study regarding one of the most commonly used substitutes: the zero-calorie sweetener, xylitol. Xylitol is a sugar alcohol often used in candies, beverages, gum and even toothpaste.

Stanley Hazen M.D., Ph.D. and a team of researchers examined more than 3,000 people who drank a beverage sweetened with either xylitol or glucose (sugar). After 30 minutes, participants who drank the xylitol-sweetened beverage experienced an increase in platelet levels 1,000 times their baseline, returning to their original level after four to six hours. An analysis of platelet activity showed that xylitol causes clotting much more than glucose.

The results concluded that one-third of those people with high amounts of xylitol in their systems were more at risk of cardiovascular issues. The study’s findings were published in the European Heart Journal.

The team conducted another study on platelet clotting — this time with mice — which revealed that ingestion of xylitol in either water or food causes clot formation at an accelerated rate. The research team also noticed differences between species in their reactions to sugar alcohols. It’s difficult to deduce how this data would carry over to people, which shows the importance of conducting human clinical studies.

Further research is necessary to verify the investigation’s findings, which Hazen’s team acknowledges. The study leaves many questions unanswered, so further investigation is necessary in order to fully understand xylitol’s effects. For example, it’s unknown how the effects noted in Dr. Hazen’s study compare to the larger population since study participants were predisposed to cardiovascular issues.

Discourse

Low-calorie sweeteners are often sold to consumers as prevention aids against diabetes, obesity and other health problems. But, Hazen’s study showing that these sweeteners may be creating other health problems are a concern.

However, Hazen assures consumers that there is no need to panic over a limited consumption of xylitol products; rather, consumers should be cautious about consuming products with high levels of xylitol.

Since the Cleveland Clinic publicized their study, many health authorities have cautioned people about the potential risks, but no new information has been discovered. There have also been conversations surrounding the sweetener with some health organizations, like the American Council on Science and Health, which maintains its stance that xylitol remains a much safer alternative to sugar.

As far as what to substitute for sugar substitutes, Cleveland Clinic emphasizes the value of fruit. Both fresh and frozen fruits are full of nutrients and sweet flavor. They can be used to sweeten oatmeal, yogurt, baked goods, water and much more.

For more direction on healthful eating, it is recommended to talk with one’s doctor.

