Reflecting on the 15th annual NAWC

The 15th annual New Albany Walking Classic saw clear skies, passionate participants and was a total success. The event continues to promote a healthy lifestyle in and beyond the community, and is responsible for the inspiration behind the Philip Heit Center of Healthy New Albany and its many programs and events. With so many accomplishments in just 15 years, it’s exciting to wonder what the next 15 years will bring.

× Expand Pottinger Photography LLC

× Expand Pottinger Photography

× Expand Pottinger Photography

Walking Through the Years

Starting in 2005, the first race saw 900 participants while 2006 brought 1,700 walkers. In 2007 the Walk included 3,000, which is now the official cut-off for number of participants. The race has sold out every year since 2007.

The Walk represents 350 zip codes and 40 states.

The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany now features programs such as cancer prevention and survivor groups, heart disease prevention, integrative wellness groups, mental health support, and kids’ programs thanks to its partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The fastest time for the Walk averages around 7.5 minutes a mile. Anyone who wants to challenge that record better sign up for the 2020 race!

Because of the Walk and eventually the Heit Center, the New Albany Food Pantry, New Albany Farmers’ Market and Healthy New Albany Magazine now exist.

Eighty percent of the participants are women.

The Walk features top competitors, Olympic racers and casual walkers from all walks of life.

The Walk is for all ages. The average age is around 50 years and the youngest participant in the 2019 race was 6 years old.