Recommendations for refueling before and after workouts

Have you ever had the feeling of crushing a hard workout but still feeling groggy and exhausted for the remainder of the day? It may be because you’re not taking the correct steps to fuel your body before and after each workout.

Dietician Molly Linek from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center offers her best tips to help you stay fueled and reenergize a tired body.

Refueling Techniques

No matter the type of workout or duration, Linek says refueling should happen 24 hours a day, every day.

Proper hydration starts by consuming at least half of your body weight (pounds) in ounces of fluid. This then should be complemented by including electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium, which are naturally found in vegetables, fruits and whole grains.

If you’re looking to maintain and build lean muscle tissue, Linek says protein is essential while refueling. Another technique Linek encourages is “protein chunking” throughout the day, through consuming about 20-30 grams of protein at three specific times throughout the day. By doing this, the body can be more purposeful in using protein to repair and stimulate lean muscle tissue.

One technique that seems simple but can be elusive is sleep. Linek says our bodies need the chance to repair the tissues and do some cell “cleaning” after working out, which happens during sleep.

Food and Water Requirements

The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine determined that adequate daily fluid intake is 15.5 cups of fluids a day for men and 11.5 cups a day for women.

Fluid intake needs change based on the amount you sweat from exercise or hot and humid weather, lost fluids from sickness such as fever, vomiting or diarrhea, and pregnancy and breastfeeding.

To ensure good workouts for the body and mind, what you eat and drink before, during and after workouts should be a top priority.

Linek says during a workout, it comes down to fluids. Before exercising, she recommends drinking 16 ounces of water two hours before and another eight ounces right before exercising.

During physical activity, drinking at least two ounces of fluid every 15-20 minutes is recommended. For less vigorous exercises, decrease the amount slightly to accommodate.

After completing your workout, Linek says to drink 16-24 ounces of water for every pound lost during physical activity. She says that consuming beverages aimed at rehydration and eating water-dense foods – like fruits and vegetables, along with salty ones – can help replace lost fluids and electrolytes.

To replenish after a workout, Linek says she believes wholeheartedly protein and fluids are essential. One thing she doesn’t suggest is smoothies. Even though they may be loaded with tons of fruit, they may also have fruit juices and could be topped off with highly processed protein.

To avoid protein blends that have been destroyed in heat processing, Linek says she highly encourages people to use cold process, non-denatured grass-fed whey protein powder that quickly replenishes amino acids and helps stimulate muscle growth.

Isabelle Fisher is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Chia Fresca Recipe

Looking for a simple drink that offers natural electrolytes, a little bit of protein and fiber to refuel your workout? Linek suggests this chia fresca beverage that includes seeds that help absorb eight-10 times more fluid to help with hydration.

Ingredients:

2 cups of water or coconut water

1.5 tbsp. chia seeds

½ tbsp. fresh lemon or lime juice, or to taste

Sweetener, to taste (½ tbsp. maple syrup)

Steps: