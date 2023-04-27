Recapping the athletic achievements of New Albany High School

The Eagles flew past much of the competition this year.

Multiple New Albany High School teams went far in the postseason and girls golf, boys soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls bowling, and boys and girls swimming all reached the state tournament and competed for Division I titles.

The girls golf team captured the conference, sectional and district titles on its way to a third-place finish in the state championship tournament. Freshman Mia Hammond led the way for the Eagles on the OSU Gray Course with a tie for fourth place individually, posting scores of 74 and 72 in the first and second round, respectively.

Coach Richard Ritter led the team, who has earned four state titles in five seasons, through another competitive year. According to Ritter, the Eagles opened the postseason with an especially strong showing.

“From what I could see, it was easily the best sectional performance from any team throughout the state,” Ritter says.

As the school year ends, take a look back on the top accomplishments of your New Albany High School Eagles during the 2022-2023 seasons.

Cross Country

Both the boys and girls cross country teams finished first at the New Albany Invitational. Additionally, the boys team placed fourth at the Ohio Capital Conference championship and sixth at the district meet. Sophomore Marcus Speed qualified for the regional meet by placing 13th at Hilliard Darby with a time of 16:44.46.

The girls team finished third at the OCC championship and placed seventh at the district championship.

Field Hockey

The field hockey team made it all the way to the regional championship game, falling to Thomas Worthington for the title. The Eagles finished the season with a 15-4 record.

Football

The football team had a strong performance this season with a 10-4 overall record. After beating Upper Arlington 20-7 in the regional semifinals, they finished the season with a loss to Gahanna Lincoln in the regional championship game.

Golf

The boys golf team placed first in three out of four OCC events this past season. They also placed first at the Eagle Cup and third in the New Albany Invitational.

Soccer

The boys soccer team finished the season as state runner-up, falling 2-0 to Cleveland’s Saint Ignatius and ending the year with a 16-2-3 overall record.

The girls soccer team captured the district title with a 3-2 win over Dublin Coffman. Their season ended after defeat in the regional semifinals, and the girls finished with 14-6 record.

Tennis

The Eagles finished their season with a 17-2 overall record and 5-0 conference record. Paige Cornelius and Richardlyne Francois qualified to the state championship meet as a doubles team and won three matches to advance to the title game before finishing as state runners-up.

The boys tennis team opened the year with wins over Bexley and Olentangy. The Eagles have returning sectional champion Abhinav Dandu and Ben Bilenko of last year’s state-qualifying doubles team.

Volleyball

The girls volleyball team had a 9-15 overall record and finished 5-5 against conference opponents. It collected wins against Teays Valley, Grove City, Westland and Westerville Central.

The boys volleyball team started its first OHSAA-sanctioned season strong with seven wins and two losses. All the players possess different levels of experience, according to coach Jessica Florea.

“It’s exciting to see how all of the individuals come together in a team dynamic,” Florea says.

Basketball

The boys basketball team finished with a 10-13 overall record and 3-7 record against conference opponents.

The girls basketball team had an 11-13 overall record and 5-5 conference record.

Bowling

The boys and girls bowling teams both qualified for the district tournament. Additionally, each team had qualifying members to represent the Eagles in the state tournament: Elliot Greer for the boys and Jada Biller for the girls.

Hockey

The hockey team collected a 17-17-2 record for the year. The Eagles finished with a 1-1 result in the regional tournament with an 11-1 win over Columbus Academy and 1-0 loss to St. Charles.

Wrestling

Anderson Rice and Richard Gilchrist led the Eagles with fifth-place finishes at 138 and 215, respectively, in their Division I sectional meet.

Swimming

The boys team placed first in the OCC Championship and finished ninth at the state championship meet. Hamish Patel took second in the 1-meter diving event to lead the Eagles.

The girls team also came in first at the OCC championship and finished the season with a fourth-place finish in the state championship meet. Senior Carly Meeting collected state titles in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

Baseball

Michael Sandman opened his first season as head coach with a win on the road against Corbin High School (KY) in the Florida Baseball Beach Bash.

Softball

The Eagles started off their season with two wins in the first two games of the season, led by senior standout Jordan George, who batted a program-record .636 as a junior.

Lacrosse

The boys lacrosse team began its spring with two conference victories against Centerville and Westerville South.

The girls lacrosse team, and the defending state champions, opened the year with a loss against William Mason and a win versus Medina. Abby Cole and Maddy Paz, who scored four goals each in the state championship, both return for the Eagles, as well as Ellie McClelland, who notched two goals toward the 2022 title.

Track and Field

The track and field team had a successful performance during the Indoor Track and Field State Championship Meet. Senior Mary Shultz finished third place in the 800-meter run and senior Josh Richardson placed fourth in the high jump with a leap of 6-6.

Josh Richardson (high jump), Mary Schultz (800 meters) Lleyton Axline (mile) and the 4×800 relay of Marcus Speed, Lleyton Axline, Jonah Starinsky and Jack Fischer qualified to compete in the Nike Indoor Nationals in New York City.

