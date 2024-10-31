Reading aloud benefits both parents and children

Storytime isn’t just about the words on the pages, the story being told or the illustrations that help younger audiences follow the action. For parents such as John Biemer and Dr. Kathleen Stiles, reading books to their children is about developing and strengthening bonds.

It is no secret that reading to children helps improve their literacy and reading comprehension, but there are plenty of other benefits for both the reader and listener through shared connections.

Stiles, a pediatrician for Small World Pediatrics and resident of New Albany, says that reading to children when they’re very young can have a meaningful impact on their ability to form bonds.

A child’s brain develops the most within the first three years of their lives, which is why Stiles and other pediatricians recommend taking time to sit down and read with kids as it can lead to improved resilience and emotional regulation down the road.

Biemer, author of the children’s book series Tiny Team Books, also emphasizes the connections formed during storytime with young children.

“When you read, the children get more social skills, and that leads to greater accomplishments later in life. … I always tell people it’s (about) the bond that you have with your child,” he says. “And that is where I really feel like baby books come into place: just that connection, that quiet time.”

The book series is designed to help parents connect with their children using their alma maters. Each book takes the reader on a campus tour led by the university’s mascot, with The Ohio State University, University of Alabama, University of Texas and University of Florida having been featured thus far.

Keeping them engaged

Every parent knows that, sometimes, kids just won’t take an interest in the story being read to them. When your toddler doesn’t seem to be interested in the story, though, there are ways to rope them back in.

Biemer says the tone of your voice can make a big difference. He recommends tailoring your voice to the emotions being conveyed in the book: raising your voice for an exciting part, for example, or slowing down during a sad part.

If a child is wandering around the room and not paying attention to the book, Stiles says, it’s OK to let them continue exploring. Often, if you continue reading aloud they will eventually come back around, though it may take a while.

The key, Stiles says, is to pay attention to the children’s preferences. As long as they’re interested, that’s all that matters.

“I’m a big nerd. I never understood why I didn’t get the kid who liked dinosaurs, I got the kid who liked cars,” Stiles says. “But you get the kid that you get, and you learn to like reading about trains and cars because that’s what they want to do.”

Studies have also shown that reading to young children better prepares them to learn.

For example, a study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics showed that greater exposure to reading has a positive correlation with growth in the part of the brain that supports language processing. Another study, this one conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, found that children who were read to a minimum of three times per week by a family member were twice as likely to score in the top 25 percent of kindergarten and first-grade reading achievements versus those who were not read to as often.

But it’s that feeling of togetherness that prompts so many parents, such as Biemer and Stiles, to continue taking the time to sit down and connect with their children.

“There’s something really genuine about sitting on the side of the bed with your child sitting on your lap or in your arms, and you’re reading a book to them,” Biemer says. “It’s that bond.”

Wil Steigerwald is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.