Rachel Haugk's vision for Healthy New Albany

This past January, Rachel Haugk officially stepped into the role of executive director of Healthy New Albany, bringing nearly two decades of experience in nonprofit leadership, program development and community health with her.

Having grown up in Westerville, Haugk was already familiar with the organization’s mission before joining – now, she’s continuing its legacy with an intentional focus on expanding partnerships, increasing accessibility and meeting the evolving health needs of the New Albany community.

A natural fit

Prior to joining Healthy New Albany, Haugk’s experience – from relationship-building to strategic planning – spans far and wide.

Graduating from Miami University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Haugk started her career in corporate finance and executive compensation at Fortune 20 company Cardinal Health.

After several years, she stepped away to become an entrepreneur and embrace a more flexible and creative lifestyle. During that time, she ran her own business, BB Blocks, LLC, for 12 years.

“I really enjoyed the flexibility that gave me, but I realized I missed having people to collaborate with,” Haugk says. “I wanted to work for an organization that was making the world a better place.”

From there, Haugk took on an executive director position for the Olentangy Education Foundation from 2019-2022, followed by two years as a donor experience officer at The Ohio State University College of Public Health. Though she enjoyed her work for both organizations, she still felt that something was missing.

“I missed the connectivity to the community,” she says. “When this opportunity came about, I felt like it was a really great next step. It aligned with my values.”

Now, Haugk is excited to bring those experiences alongside her understanding of how to resourcefully lead a nonprofit and assess community health to her new role at HNA.

“We’re making such an impact in the community, I think there’s so much potential and so much more we can do,” Haugk says.

Evolving programs for evolving needs

While Haugk believes HNA does a great job of helping people realize the healthiest version of themselves throughout all of life’s phases, she hopes to continue to monitor each community member’s changing needs.

“I really want to continue to understand those evolving needs of the community, and evaluate how Healthy New Albany is currently meeting those needs, and how we can better meet those needs in the future,” Haugk says. “I want to make sure everything we’re doing is aligned with meeting those needs.”

For Haugk, part of addressing these evolving needs means increasing accessibility.

Some programming at HNA already does so by targeting individuals less likely to participate in group fitness classes.

For instance, those with limited mobility can enjoy chair yoga and barre classes, while young girls searching for a safe and comfortable environment to exercise can participate in the Lift Like a Girl program. However, Haugk says there is still room for improvement.

“We’re looking at the programs and services we’re offering and being really intentional in evaluating how we can make them accessible to all,” she says.

This year’s New Albany Walking Classic will be wheelchair and stroller accessible in the hopes even more participants and volunteers will be encouraged to join.

Similarly, the Community Garden at Taylor Farm Park has been newly renovated to include elevated garden beds and stone walkways to allow those with limited mobility to join in.

Haugk is also proud to continue offering HNA’s nearly year-round Farmers Market, which ensures community members have constant access to local farmers, vendors and healthy food – even when the winter weather is not conducive to fresh produce.

Next, HNA is looking to increase accessibility to its Food Pantry by way of expansion in order to better serve both its clients and volunteers.

“We are in a space we’ve outgrown. So, long term, we are thinking about where the next home of the Food Pantry will be so that we can serve the community in a more efficient way,” Haugk says.

It starts with you

Many of Haugk’s short- and long-term goals for HNA center around the improvement of its programs and services – however, she says community-wide wellness is reciprocal. Many times, it starts at an individual level.

When people invest in their own health, it creates a ripple effect that strengthens the entire community – and when a community remains prepared to meet its residents’ needs, it becomes easier for individuals to remain healthy.

That’s why Haugk says events such as the Farmers Market and Walking Classic make wellness sustainable and promote individuals to make healthy choices. When individuals integrate healthy choices into their everyday lives, their actions then make those community wellness programs possible.

“It goes beyond eating, movement and exercise. It’s ensuring that neighbors have access to what they need… (But) I think (a healthy community) is layered. Starting with yourself and then working your way out to support your neighbors,” Haugk says.

At the same time, Haugk recognizes that making healthy choices every day can be a challenge. For her, it’s all about finding ways to implement those choices where she can – whether that means fitting in her workout for the day while taking a long walk with her dog, or making sure at least two of her three meals for the day are nutritious.

“It’s really just about starting those habits,” Haugk says. “Setting that foundation of being active, (healthy) and exercising without it feeling like exercise.”

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group.