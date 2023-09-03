Race Manager Linda Romanoff reflects on the evolution of her time with the Walking Classic

From participant, to volunteer, to race manager, Linda Romanoff has experienced the New Albany Walking Classic in all its forms. As race manager for Healthy New Albany, Romanoff acts as the brains that enables thousands of feet to stroll – and some to speed – through the scenic course each year.

Although Romanoff is not a native resident, she has considered New Albany home for 20 years. In fact, she was new to town just in time for the inaugural Walking Classic in 2005, so her roots grew alongside the beloved race.

Romanoff was a new resident looking for a way to settle into her community when she met Phil Heit, executive director emeritus and founder of Healthy New Albany, at a New Albany Chamber of Commerce event aimed at promoting a new race designed solely for walkers.

“I thought participating in this event would be a good way to meet people, since I was new to the area and enjoyed walking in the past,” Romanoff says.

With a business degree from Northeastern University in Boston and vast experience within the corporate world, Romanoff had not sought out the Classic as a job opportunity. Rather, she saw it as a way to connect with her new home. However, the detail-orientated skills she developed from her origin in business and her passion for the race slowly drew her to her role today as Race Manager.

The starting line

Romanoff signed up as a volunteer and has been involved with the race ever since. Today, the Walking Classic is a booming event which attracts thousands of participants from all over the map, but it was not always this way.

She details how in the beginning, there was no facility to help organize the race. Materials came straight from Heit’s garage. However, despite its humble resources, the race was a hit.

As the event expanded in participants and scale, Romanoff grew with it. When she first began volunteering, she helped coordinate the race expo, where walkers go before the race to pick up bibs and T-shirts. Although the importance of an expo may seem minor to those who have not participated in the classic, the attire pickup gets walkers excited and New Albany buzzing.

“They love the swag,” Romanoff says.

Alongside the famous swag, finishers race walk into an after party with tons of vendors and special giveaways in Market Square.

And though Romanoff loves the swag, too, a deeper motivation keeps her feet on the ground.

“I walk because it helps my overall health,” Romanoff says. “It helps to clear my head and relieves my stress.”

Unfortunately, as race manager, Romanoff is too busy making sure everything runs – or walks – smoothly to join her community on the course. For Romanoff, race day begins at 3 a.m. Many hours before racegoers begin strapping on their sneakers, Romanoff is connecting with officials, tying loose ends and making final preparations before the 8 a.m. starting time. After the race, her hours are spent deconstructing the event and cleaning up. Although this makes for an exhausting day, she still finds her own way to enjoy her months of hard work and destress after the event.

Thanks to a virtual race feature created for those who cannot make it to the physical event, Romanoff walks the route of the race in the days following the event and can still record her efforts.

She loves this feature and its inclusivity, giving everyone the opportunity to walk the race in segments, on a treadmill, in their own time frame or however they see fit.

A community that walks together

Romanoff chooses to have a walking buddy with her as she tracks her mileage. And she has found a strong community of companion walkers, many of these connections stemming from joining the New Albany Walking Club.

The club, which Romanoff has been a proud member of since she joined the New Albany community, has 67 members who meet each Sunday year-round. The walking club’s success is actually what led to the development of the New Albany Walking Classic, and its members continue to support and help organize this event each year.

Its purpose is simple: to give members a chance to socialize while celebrating good health through weekly walks.

“From that (club) a lot of good friendships have been created from being together with people that have the same passions,” Romanoff says.

With thousands of participants and nearly 20 years of success, it is clear that Romanoff is not alone in her love of the Walking Classic.

So what has people coming back year after year?

Thanks to Romanoff’s continuous involvement, she has had years to observe the variety of reasons people enthusiastically pin on their race bibs each year.

“It’s got different meanings for different people,” Romanoff says. “If you were to ask a dozen people, you’d probably get a dozen different reasons why they’re doing it.”

She details how for some people, walking in the classic each year gives them motivation to begin or continue a health journey they have been working toward. For others, it provides an outlet for much needed quality time with loved ones.

Although the Walking Classic is a competition by nature, the majority of racers are not crossing the line to get a shiny medal. Rather, they simply enjoy the unique camaraderie around walking that the event fosters.

“We have people (share) that they do it every year with their spouse, and that they do that so that they have two hours of undivided time with them,” Romanoff says. “They can just have a good time and enjoy themselves.”

Although there are thousands of 5Ks, 10Ks and various races each year around the nation, the Walking Classic is one of the only races solely for walkers. In fact, it has been deemed America’s largest walking-only race. The race has thousands of participants each year, but what many do not realize is just how much work must be put into putting on a seamless race year after year.

Phil Heit credits Romanoff’s work ethic and dedication to the race to its consistent success.

“Linda gives all of herself to make sure everyone comes to the walk and has a meaningful, uncomplicated experience,” Heit says. “There are so many details, and she gets it done.”

Although the Walking Classic involves months and months of preparation, Romanoff’s duties as Race Manager do not stop here. Romanoff directs three to five races for New Albany yearly. This year, Romanoff led the Chilly Chili Mile in February and is already coordinating plans for the Winter Wonder 5k this winter. The race may end at the finish line for participants, but Romanoff is constantly on the move.

Classic inclusion

Although many popular races include plenty of walkers in addition to runners, Romanoff recalls how many times it can be frustrating to be forced to the back in order to allow runners and walkers to complete races simultaneously.

Racers appreciate how the Walking Classic gives walkers priority, a feature that has been well-received in recent years as walking becomes an increasingly popular form of exercise. In the wake of the classic’s success, more walking-only races have been popping up around the nation.

“We kind of started a trend,” Romanoff says.

Romanoff is a Walking Classic veteran, but the race continues to see new participants each year. For newcomers, Romanoff has some tips on how to best enjoy the event.

“Make sure you try to build up your distance,” Romanoff says. “The best way to have a good time is to practice before you come and do it.”

Regardless of your goals for this year’s race, the hard work of Romanoff and the Healthy New Albany team guarantee you will be smiling as you cross the finish line.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.