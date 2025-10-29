Preparing dishes for different dietary needs

For those with dietary restrictions and allergies, the holidays can be a challenging time to enjoy meals without stress.

Whether you’re following a strict diet for the gym or managing food allergies, there are ways to adjust your favorite holiday dishes so everyone can enjoy festive flavors.

Main dishes

Many holiday main dishes can be dietary restriction-friendly while still giving you that warm holiday feeling.

For a main dish on the sweeter side, try glazed ham, salmon or, for a vegan-friendly option, try glazed tofu.

Herb roasted chicken or turkey are also great options for a savory and flavorful main dish.

If you are looking for a hearty option, try stuffed squash for a flavorful meat-free main dish, which can be filled with a variety of ingredients such as crispy quinoa and cheese.

Vegetable dishes

Vegetable-based dishes can be very versatile side dishes and customizable to suit various restrictions.

Roasted vegetables such as green beans, sweet potatoes, butternut squash, carrots and brussels sprouts can be a delicious way to enjoy your favorite vegetables. Be mindful of cooking oils to keep it a dietary-friendly dish.

Steamed vegetables are another simple dish with few ingredients to worry about.

For some extra flavor, add a glaze or lightly caramelize vegetables.

More complex vegetable dishes, such as mashed potatoes, can also be adapted for restrictions using vegan butter or plant-based milk.

Substituting broth for dairy products is another great alternative. Vegetable broth can keep the dish dairy-free and vegan, while bone broth can add a boost of protein.

Breads

Bread may pair well with your holiday meals, and there are a variety of types to choose from.

Many gluten-free bread recipes can be achieved by substituting all-purpose flour with gluten-free flour options. If you want to try something new, try a naturally gluten-free recipe such as Brazilian cheese rolls, which are gluten-free due to the tapioca flour used.

There are also keto and vegan roll recipes that use non-dairy milk and yeast to achieve rich, fluffy rolls.

Easily digestible breads, such as sourdough and grain bread, can also be great choices to serve with your meal.

× Expand Adobe Stock: Elena, anna_shepulova, vm2002

On the side

Appetizers and side dishes can be a great way to ensure there is a dish on the table for everyone.

Greek yogurt or cottage cheese can be used as a high-protein substitute for sour cream, cream cheese or other creamy ingredients.

For example, replacing sour cream with plain Greek yogurt in dips, such as in a sour cream and onion dip, can offer a creamy dip with added health benefits. Serve with homemade keto-friendly chips or vegetables and you’ve got a great appetizer to hold over guests.

Mac and cheese can also be adapted to suit most restrictions by using cottage cheese for extra protein or dairy-free cheese for a plant-based version.

Cheesy potatoes or a cauliflower casserole can also make delicious sides.

Desserts

One way to finish off a meal on a high note is with something sweet, and with so many holiday desserts to choose from, there are options to serve different palates.

Applesauce or cooked apples make a simple and naturally sweet dessert or side dish with just a few basic ingredients.

For a dessert filled with holiday flavors, try a dairy-free cranberry apple pie that combines tart cranberries and sweet apples.

Holiday cookies are a common fan favorite with many recipes that can be customized to meet dietary needs such as flourless cookies or meringues.

Greek yogurt barks, such as a peppermint chocolate Greek yogurt bark, can also be a great high protein and low sugar holiday treat.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.