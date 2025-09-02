Your guide to post-race recovery

Expand Perfect PNG/Adobe Stock

You’ve built the training plan and perfected your post-race stretch routine, but have you planned your post-race recovery? Although proper training is important, your nutrition can be just as crucial to a successful recovery.

Effective post-race fueling is key to repairing muscles, reducing soreness and restoring energy, helping your body maintain strength and remaining in peak condition. Throughout a race, your body relies heavily on glycogen, its stored form of carbohydrates, for energy.

In especially intense or sweaty efforts, you also lose electrolytes, such as sodium and potassium. Replenishing these depleted nutrients promptly is essential to avoid prolonged fatigue, soreness or a sluggish recovery. Whether you’re running a marathon or walking a 5K, there are several tips to help master the plate after the race.

DO: Watch the clock

The key to great performance and recovery is to plan out your nutrition before, during and after races. Before a race, it is best to eat a balanced meal of mostly simple carbohydrates and a small amount of protein. Whether you need to pack fuel during a walk or run depends on the length and intensity. For races under an hour, hydration will suffice. For efforts lasting 75 minutes or longer, especially those of a higher intensity, try easily digestible carbohydrates such as fruit or energy gels.

Once you cross the finish line, aim to refuel within 30-60 minutes post-race. According to Runner’s World, this period is considered the recovery window and it is when your body can best absorb nutrients and kick-start the recovery process.

DON’T: Go for grease

Although the hours after a race are a time to celebrate, make sure to prioritize a healthy meal first. There’s plenty of time for drinks and desserts, but it is best to opt for a meal of carbs and protein during your recovery window. Carbohydrates restore energy by replacing glycogen stores, while protein helps rebuild muscles.

No time to cook up a meal? There are plenty of quick snacks to save time while satisfying your post-race cravings.

Chocolate milk

Greek yogurt with fruit

Premade protein shake and smoothie

Bagel with nut butter

Oatmeal

DO: Rehydrate

Before you indulge in a post-race brew, prioritize rehydration. Alcohol can exasperate dehydration and prohibit effective muscle recovery. According to the University of Utah, after a race, athletes should drink approximately 32 ounces of water per hour raced. This ratio combats post-race fatigue and is especially important if you experience dehydration during the race.

On hot days or after particularly intense efforts, water might not be enough. Opt for electrolyte-boosting drinks such as sports drinks, coconut water or electrolyte tablets.

DON’T: Leave post-race recovery at the finish line

Your recovery shouldn’t stop after the first meal. For the next one to two days, focus on nourishing meals packed with whole foods. Swap simple carbs for complex ones, and opt for lean proteins and healthy fats. Anti-inflammatory foods such as berries, leafy greens, nuts and fatty fish can help reduce inflammation and aid in muscle repair.

Examples of balanced meals for recovery include:

Grilled salmon with quinoa and roasted vegetables

Vegetable rich omelet with fruit

Smoothie bowl with protein powder, fruit and nuts

Beef stir-fry with broccoli, bell peppers and jasmine rice

Baked sweet potato with black beans, salsa and avocado

Recipes

Blueberry Cobbler Energy Balls (serves 16)

Ingredients:

Expand Eating Well

1 cup unsweetened dried blueberries

3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

3/4 cup smooth natural almond butter or sunflower seed butter

1/2 cup chopped dried figs

1/2 cup chopped pecans toasted

3 tbsp. chia seeds

2 tbsp. honey

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp. salt

Topping:

2 tbsp. unsweetened dried blueberries

1/4 cup white chocolate chips

Directions:

Toast pecans in a small dry skillet on medium heat for about 2-4 minutes or until pecans are fragrant.

In a food processor, combine 1 cup blueberries, oats, choice of almond or sun butter, figs, pecans, chia seeds, honey, vanilla, cinnamon and salt until mixture is firm and crumbly.

With wet hands, roll the mixture into 1 tbsp. balls. Place balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

To make garnish:

Chop the remaining 2 tbsp. of blueberries.

Using a microwave safe bowl, heat white chocolate chips in 30 second increments, stirring in between. Repeat the process until the chips are melted and smooth.

Drizzle energy balls with melted white chocolate and top with chopped blueberries.

Recipe and image from EatingWell.

Turmeric Smoked Salmon Bowl

Ingredients:

Expand Dish on Fish

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed

2 tsp. olive oil, divided

3 tsp. turmeric, divided

1 cup uncooked quinoa

2 eggs (alt: 2 sliced hard-boiled eggs)

2 cups mixed greens or spinach, torn

8 oz. smoked salmon

2 radishes, thinly sliced

1/2 avocado, peel and pit removed, sliced lengthwise

1 tbsp. hemp seeds

8 oz. plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp. cayenne pepper or harissa

Juice of half a lemon

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Drizzle 1 tsp. of olive oil on a tray, peel and cube sweet potato, place on a baking sheet and drizzle another tsp. of olive oil over the potatoes before covering with 2 tsp. turmeric, salt and pepper.

Place the tray in an oven at 400 F for 7 1/2 min., then flip and cook for another 7 1/2 min.

Boil 1 1/2 cups of water, add quinoa and simmer for 12-15 min.

Cook eggs as desired and set aside.

Mix yogurt, 1 tsp. turmeric, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, salt and pepper to make sauce. To assemble, place quinoa, greens, sweet potatoes, smoked salmon, avocado, sliced eggs, radishes and hemp seeds in a bowl and top with sauce.

If prepping bowls for later, separate quinoa, sweet potatoes and sauce to refrigerate. Make eggs when ready to assemble and reheat quinoa and sweet potatoes.

Recipe and image from Dish on Fish.

Apple Cider Vinegar Protein Smoothie

Expand iheartvegetables

In a blender, add:

1 frozen banana

1/2 cup orange juice

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 cup ice

1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1/2 tsp. grated ginger

Optional: 1 scoop of protein powder or collagen peptides of choice

Recipe and image from iheartvegetables.

