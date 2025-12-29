Pharmavite has brought more to New Albany than just its signature gummy vitamins

Odds are, if you take vitamins daily, you take those vitamins in gummy form – along with some 74 percent of U.S. consumers, per a report from DataM Intelligence.

If you’re part of that 74 percent, there’s every possibility that the gummy vitamins you take are made right here in New Albany. And as the market for them continues to expand – Fortune Business Insights estimates the market was about $11.75 billion globally in 2025, and will more than double in size in the next few years, reaching $27.57 billion by 2032 – many of the innovations in the world of gummy vitamins might just come from right here in New Albany, too.

New Albany’s sudden significance in the gummy supplement marketplace follows the 2025 opening of Pharmavite’s manufacturing, research and development facility on Jug Street. The vitamin and supplement company is probably best known for its Nature Made brand, one of the leading brands in gummy vitamins.

Pharmavite’s business makes it a natural fit for a health-focused community such as New Albany. The company was attracted to central Ohio because of its growing reputation as a “national hub for science, innovation and technology, with an educated and growing talent pool,” says Brian Vogel, director of plant operations.

New Albany city officials have credited the gradual expansion of the Health and Life Sciences cluster in the New Albany International Business Park as being a key factor as well.

“We also recognize the strength of public and private partnerships, and have experienced firsthand how the collective support and camaraderie between government and state entities, local businesses and philanthropic organizations moves this community forward in a way that is unique to the area,” Vogel says.

The 225,000-square-foot, $250 million production facility opened its doors this past May, having broken ground in 2023, adding about 225 jobs to the region.

“In addition to complementing current production … the state-of-the-art New Albany facility will also be home to Pharmavite’s Gummies Innovation Center of Excellence, focused on product research and development, as well as a dedicated research and development team to help innovate existing products and create future offerings,” Vogel says.

The facility has thus far been focused primarily on increasing production of gummies, Vogel says, but is transitioning to innovation operations heading into 2026. Results of the company’s prior innovation initiatives have included its Zero Sugar Gummies and Advanced Multis vitamin lines.

“In today’s world, as illustrated by consumers’ ever-evolving vitamin and supplement routines, moving the category forward requires agility and the understanding that we need to continuously test, learn, adapt and grow to support our consumers,” he says.

The company aims to do more for residents of New Albany, and central Ohio in general, than just make vitamins for them. Pharmavite prioritizes being part of the communities in which it operates, Vogel says, and aims to make a positive impact here via volunteering, sponsorships and more.

“All new hires volunteer in the local community during their first week of employment, offering each team member the opportunity to engage with local philanthropic partners,” he says.

Pharmavite has fielded a team for Pelotonia since 2023, and has also sponsored the ride as a Notable Funding Partner, providing operational support so that 100 percent of money raised for the event can go to research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital. Over the past three years, the Pharmavite Pelotonia team has raised almost $30,000, and the company also sponsored a snack and water station along the route this past year.

“They’re very much a people-first organization,” says Pelotonia CEO Joe Apgar.

Pharmavite reached out to Pelotonia to be part of the event even before its facility broke ground in New Albany, Apgar says, wanting to be involved in the community and provide volunteer support.

“It’s been very cool, from my vantage point, to see the organization get involved in a very authentic way,” Apgar says.

Other leaders around the city have expressed to Apgar just how impressed they are by Pharmavite’s immediate commitment to New Albany and its residents, he says, pointing to the company as a great example of how the local business community support organizations such as Pelotonia.

“For an organization to come from out of town and immediately support us in the way they did is really validating to the community that we’re doing good work, that we’re funding great science,” says Apgar.

The company has also worked with Healthy New Albany in a number of capacities, including serving as a Supporting Sponsor for the New Albany Walking Classic starting in 2023. Pharmavite has also utilized the organization’s Wellness Works program to arrange chair massages for employees, and has held a food drive in connection with Hunger Action Month programming.

Other New Albany-area organizations to which Pharmavite team members have contributed their time and effort include The Garden for All at All Saints Episcopal Church, which donates produce to such charities as the New Albany Food Pantry and Gahanna Residents in Need, and Dreams on Horseback, a Jefferson Township-based nonprofit dedicated to horse-partnered learning.

The company has also worked with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Johnstown Lifestyle, Habitat for Humanity and the Columbus Crew, among other local organizations.

Garth Bishop is a contributing writer for Healthy New Albany Magazine. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.