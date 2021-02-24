City plans for parks and a new Veterans memorial

New Albany’s success in evolving from a rural hamlet to a community that is nationally ranked for its quality of life is a testament to community leaders’ commitment to master planning. Master planning has protected and strengthened its assets, leading to a number of national recognitions including a USA Today top 25 cities rank.

Last year, in response to extensive community input during development of Engage New Albany, the strategic plan update, the city expanded its scope of planning to include city parks, a Veterans memorial, Taylor Farm Park and wetlands, Village Center parking and the extension of Market Street to reduce traffic.

The Parks Framework Plan continues the tradition of preserving green space, protecting natural features, improving park amenities and promoting connectivity. A separate plan, the Veterans Memorial Concept Study, proposes the construction of a memorial plaza honoring Veterans, first responders and founders.

“When we conducted outreach for the city’s five-year strategic plan, we learned that 84 percent of survey respondents believe parks are very important to New Albany’s quality of life,” says Adrienne Joly, director of administrative services. “The feedback highlighted the need for new play equipment, more modern amenities and more parks as well as larger parks.”

Throughout 2020, city staff worked with residents and community groups, including the New Albany Joint Parks District, to create the parks plan. The process involved an assessment of the city’s current parks and equipment, analysis of the accessibility of the city’s parks and trail network, and recommendations for improvements. The final plan calls for upgrading existing neighborhood playgrounds, enhancing neighborhood parks, improving access to parkland preserves and creating regional, all-day destination parks.

Residents will begin to see several improvements this year. City council has earmarked $500,000 to upgrade two to three neighborhood playgrounds with new play equipment, gathering spaces and landscaping as well as safety and ADA-approved accessibility features. As part of subdivision regulations, developers were required to build and maintain playgrounds in new subdivisions for 20 years, after which time they become the property of the city. Plans call for upgrading two to three playgrounds each year until all 10 playgrounds have been updated.

The city’s four neighborhood parks – Byington, Ratchford Fens, Lambton and James River – will receive upgrades, including enhancements to existing amenities as well as new features to appeal to all ages such as gazebos, sports courts and trails. Upgrades will be made to parkland preserves with visible trail heads and wayfinding to enhance access, educational signage and outdoor classroom space, picnic tables and benches, and continued management and maintenance of the natural resources. The plan also sets the goal of increasing the percentage of residents within a 10-minute walk of a leisure trail to 93 percent.

Long range plans call for the development of two “regional, all-day destination parks” similar to Gahanna’s Hanna Park and Westerville’s Millstone Creek Park. Amenities and attractions could include more inventive play spaces, splash pads, skate parks, sports fields, trails, shade structures, water features and civic spaces that could accommodate large events such as community festivals or weddings. The plan identifies parkland areas owned by the city, including Taylor Farm at Dublin-Granville Road and Harlem Road as well as Kitzmiller Wetlands Park at Kitzmiller Road north of Walton Parkway.

Elements of Water, Light to Capture Reflective Nature of Veterans Memorial

With plans to expand Rose Run Park to the east, the city has selected a site behind Village Hall and along the creek corridor to honor Veterans and founders. Preliminary plans call for a Hero’s Walk and Veterans Memorial encompassing the founders’ cemetery and surrounded by woodlands. An entry bridge will span the creek and connect Locust Alley to the Memorial Plaza. A water feature, light display, stone benches and pathways will create a contemplative setting for visitors. With the expansion of Rose Run Park, planners hope to continue to add additional attractions. A first responders pavilion is envisioned northeast of memorial at Dublin-Granville Road and Main Street.

Jennifer Chrysler is the City of New Albany’s director of community development. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.