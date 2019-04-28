Parks and Recreation celebrates 20 years

× Expand Photos courtesy of New Albany Parks and Recreation Department

In the past 20 years, plenty has changed in New Albany, including the Parks and Recreation Department. From starting as a handful of green spaces and programs, to becoming a robust pillar of the community, Parks and Recreation is celebrating 20 successful years of growth.

Director Dave Wharton has been with the department since its founding, and according to him, the mission of the organization is simple.

“We look at the task to provide as many recreational opportunities through programs and facilities to the district residents with fiscal responsibility,” says Wharton. “The kids that go to school together should play together. We are working to provide all kids, even 65 year olds, chances to have fun, keep healthy and stay active.”

New Albany Parks and Recreation has certainly shown incredible growth over the years, as it has expanded from interacting with approximately 700 individuals every year, to serving more than 5,000 community members on an annual basis.

Along with green spaces and parks, the department has also invested in developing additional youth sports programs aside from soccer and baseball, coaching and mentoring athletes in lacrosse, basketball, field hockey, flag football, and more.

Recreation Superintendent Brian Smith also notes that they continue to be innovative in how to best serve the community. By partnering with New Albany-Plain Local Schools to assist in the Eagle Enrichment program, Parks and Recreation now collaborates with science teachers, athletes and chefs to provide opportunities for students with a wide variety of interests.

“We’re trying to branch out more to education in order to be a more well-rounded department and serve a greater segment of the population,” says Smith.

Being innovative is a main goal of the department, but so is giving back to the community it serves.

“Lots of our programs rely heavily on volunteers as coaches, coordinators and officials,” Wharton says. “I want to thank them for taking the time to spend quality time with their kids, families, neighbors and friends, and for creating great memories at the parks in New Albany.”

The Parks and Recreation’s 20-year celebration hopes to highlight both the accomplishments of the department and all the adventures ahead through engaging, community-focused events. Kicking off on Friday, May 31, the family film Smallfoot will be shown in Sumption Park with festivities starting at 6 p.m. and the movie to follow at 9 p.m. A similar event will be held on Friday, June 21 when The Lego Movie 2 will be shown at Hampstead.

In honor of National Parks and Recreation Month as well as the 20-year celebration, The Incredibles 2 will be shown in Thompson Park on Friday, July 26. Located in neighborhood green spaces across New Albany, these events will feature free food, ice cream, face painting and balloon artists, as well as special attractions such as the Plain Township Fire Department and engine, the New Albany Food Pantry Empty Bowls service and pottery project, and inflatables and rock-climbing walls.

“We want to provide a fun event for free that most people can take advantage of,” Smith says. “Hopefully they can walk out their front door and into a great event.”

Beyond the 20-year celebration, there are plenty of amazing opportunities coming to New Albany. Parks and Recreation Board Chairman Richard Williams highlights the upcoming opportunity to host a little league world series which will attract families and young athletes from all over central Ohio.

“All my kids came up in the Parks and Rec community program playing baseball and basketball,” says Williams. “That’s the stuff that gets people out and gets them to support their kids, support the schools and support their community.”

The department also hopes to launch a Parks and Recreation Foundation to serve as a charitable arm for the organization in order to raise funds for special projects. Members of the community interested in joining can contact Wharton at dwharton@naparks.org.

Why get involved? By participating in the 20-year celebration, residents will have the opportunity to celebrate their values of community, wellness and fun as well as give to Parks and Recreation and other non-profits.

“The Parks and Recreation department is really vital to a successful community, and the New Albany community likes to pride itself on its recreation land, parkland, open land, and green space. We’re fortunate,” says Williams.

For additional information on Parks and Recreation and its 20-year celebration, visit www.naparks.org.

× Expand Bevelhymer Park

Maggie Ash is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.